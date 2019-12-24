NWA outdoor briefs

Start year on right foot

The Sugar Creek chapter of the Ozark Society will host a First Day hike in Bentonville at 10 a.m. Jan. 1. Meet at Compton Gardens in the parking area.

All hikers are welcome. The hike will be 3 to 4 miles on paved and gravel trails.

Fish in the new year

The annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Bass Tournament is set for Jan. 1 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $75 per boat. First prize is $1,000. Early entries can be paid at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville. Make checks payable to Northwest Arkansas Team Trail. The fee may be paid in cash only on tournament morning at Prairie Creek.

There is a five-fish tournament limit. Alabama rigs are allowed. For details call Shannon Moseley, 479-409-1172.

Talk boosts joy of hiking

The science behind the scenery while hiking in the Ozarks will be discussed by Dr. Fred Paillet during his talk at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

The make-up of leaf litter on the forest floor, how wildflowers pollinate, how seeds get distributed through the woods and more are topics. Paillet is co-author of the book, "Ozarks Forest Forensics."

"Taking time to look at and understand your surroundings greatly adds to the enjoyment of any hike in the woods," Paillet said.

Parks offer winter camping

Winter camping is available at four Army Corps of Engineers parks at Beaver Lake. Hickory Creek, Horseshoe Bend, Prairie Creek and Lost Bridge North parks are open for camping.

Camping is also available at Dam Site River park below Beaver Dam.

Permit hunts close trails

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed Jan. 11-12 during the park's limited permit youth modern gun deer hunt.

Open trails include the Ozark Plateau trail near the visitor center, Historic Van Winkle Trail and Tunnel Connector Trail. For details call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

City hosts running conference

Fayetteville will host the U.S. Trail Running Conference on Oct. 21-24, 2020.

Experience Fayetteville and the city's parks and recreation department worked to bring the conference to Fayetteville. It will be the first time the conference has been held in Arkansas. Historically, it's in Colorado or California.

Informal trail runs will take place at Mt. Sequoyah and Mt. Kessler. The conference provides information for race directors to grow and develop successful trail races. It allows trail runners to share tips to excel in the sport.

Sports on 12/24/2019