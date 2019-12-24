Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Cavs trade Clarkson

The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed Monday night to trade Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz for guard Dante Exum and two second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Cleveland will get a pick in 2022 and one in 2023. The deal came together shortly before the Jazz played in Miami and the Cavs hosted Atlanta. Clarkson warmed up on the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse before he was informed of the trade. Clarkson, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, scored a season-high 33 points in his final game for the Cavs on Friday. The 27-year-old is averaging 14.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 29 games this season. Exum had fallen out of Utah's rotation, and the Jazz had been looking to move the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft. The native of Australia is averaging just 2.2 points and 7.5 minutes this season.

Pitino, Adidas settle

Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has reached a settlement with Adidas, the Hall of Fame coach and the global sportswear company said in a joint statement Monday. Pitino had contended in a lawsuit that Adidas "outrageously conspired" to funnel money to the family of a Louisville recruit without his knowledge and made it appear he was aware of its practices. Settlement terms were not released, but the statement said all issues were resolved. Pitino sued Adidas in October 2017 in U.S. District Court for breach of contract, alleging that the Oregon company deliberately ruined his reputation. Adidas had terminated its personal services contract with Pitino hours after Louisville's Athletic Association fired him for cause after the school's acknowledgement of its involvement in a federal bribery investigation of college basketball. Pitino was not named in the federal complaint. A federal judge dismissed Pitino's lawsuit against Adidas last year, agreeing with the sportswear-maker that his claim required arbitration and should be heard out of court.

BASEBALL

Marlins add Cervelli

Catcher Francisco Cervelli has agreed to terms on a $2 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, where he'll be reunited with his former New York Yankees teammate, Derek Jeter. The deal won't be final until Cervelli completes a physical. He and Jeter played together in 2008-14. Jeter is now the Marlins' CEO. Cervelli, who played in 48 games this year for the Pirates and Braves, is expected to back up Jorge Alfaro. He's a career .269 hitter in 12 seasons.

Astros get Maldonado back

The Houston Astros have signed catcher Martin Maldonado to a two-year, $7 million contract. General Manager Jeff Luhnow announced the deal Monday. It will keep Maldonado in Houston through the 2021 season. The 33-year-old Maldonado spent the second half of the last two seasons with the Astros after being traded in July in both 2018 and 2019. In 68 games with Maldonado behind the plate, Houston pitchers have compiled a 3.27 ERA. Maldonado, who won a Gold Glove Award in 2017, hit .219 with 10 home runs in the regular season with the Astros. He's made 12 playoff starts for Houston, which is tied for third most at catcher in franchise history behind Brad Ausmus (30) and Brian McCann (19).

Indians sign Hernandez

Free agent second baseman Cesar Hernandez has agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Cleveland Indians, a person familiar with with negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday. Hernandez, who spent the past seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, must pass a physical this week before the deal is announced. The Indians were in the market for a second baseman after not picking up veteran Jason Kipnis' contract option for 2020. The 29-year-old Hernandez became available when the Phillies chose not to offer him a contract. He batted .279 with 14 home runs and 71 RBI in 161 games last season. Hernandez is a career .277 hitter. With Hernandez expected to sign, the Indians will likely keep Jose Ramirez at third base. The club considered sliding Ramirez over to the right side of the infield and pair him with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, whose name continues to be bounced around in trade rumors. Hernandez has played at least 127 games in each of the past five seasons.

TENNIS

Serena, Wozniacki a team

Longtime friends Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki will play doubles together for the first time at the WTA Tour's ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, beginning Jan. 6. Former No. 1 Wozniacki has started her season in Auckland every year since 2015, and has made the hard court tournament the first stop of her short farewell tour. The 29-year-old Wozniacki was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis shortly after winning the 2018 Australian Open, and she will retire from tennis after playing the Open in Melbourne next month. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, has not played doubles with anyone other than her sister Venus since the Fed Cup World Group playoff in 2015. Her last WTA tournament in doubles without Venus was in 2002. Wozniacki hasn't played doubles for more than three years. The pair are close friends. Williams was Wozniacki's bridesmaid at her wedding earlier this year and will play an exhibition in Copenhagen in May, Wozniacki's final match before retirement.

FOOTBALL

Haskins' season over

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will not play in Week 17's road game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants, ending his first NFL season with a 2-5 record as a starter. The 15th overall pick in this year's draft, Haskins had shown growth in his final two games, overcoming a rocky start to his career. Interim coach Bill Callahan said the current expectation is for Haskins to resume football activities in "a couple weeks." Haskins went down on the first play of the third quarter as Giants linebackers Markus Golden and Lorenzo Carter hit him awkwardly for a sack. The rookie laid on the ground for some time before walking gingerly toward the stadium tunnel and being driven to the locker room on a medical cart. Haskins's year ends with 1,365 passing yards, 7 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Jackson to sit out

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson will rest in the final week of the regular season. Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson and several other starting players will sit out Sunday's home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Browns on Sunday. That game also provided a reminder of the risk of injury inherent in football, when running back Mark Ingram left in the fourth quarter with what Harbaugh described Monday as a "mild to moderate calf strain." Ingram, one of 11 Ravens to join Jackson as Pro Bowl selections, will be accompanied on the sidelines Sunday by guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Jackson's absence from the Ravens' lineup opens the door for backup quarterback Robert Griffin III to get the start, his first since Week 17 of the 2016 season with the Browns.

Sports on 12/24/2019