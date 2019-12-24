Packers raid Vikings, take North

Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, right, celebrate after a sack during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aaron Jones rushed for 154 yards and two second-half touchdowns, Za'Darius Smith had five tackles for loss to lead a stifling performance by Green Bay's defense, and the Packers became NFC North champions by beating the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 on Monday night.

The Packers (12-3) made Matt LaFleur the 10th rookie coach in NFL history to reach 12 victories, winning for the first time in four tries at Minnesota's deafening U.S. Bank Stadium with a dominant finish after trailing 10-9 at halftime. Green Bay stayed in position for a first-round bye in the playoffs. The top seed and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl is still in sight.

The Packers stormed back from three first-half turnovers, including a rare interception by Aaron Rodgers, to silence the crowd and relegate the Vikings (10-5) to the sixth playoff seed.

Kirk Cousins was sacked five times, 31/2 by Smith, and he threw an interception in the third quarter that set up the first score by Jones. Cousins fell to 0-9 in his career in Monday night games.

The Vikings had only seven first downs and never netted a drive longer than 31 yards. They wasted a fine performance by their defense, which has produced 10 turnovers in the past two games.

Minnesota's frustration over a stalled offense that averaged nearly 30 points over the previous 10 games only increased in the second half. Stefon Diggs caught a 28-yard pass on third and 18 in the third quarter, but Cousins was intercepted later on the drive when Diggs was tangled up with Jaire Alexander and Kevin King made a leaping grab before a 39-yard return.

That set up the first score by Jones, who leads the league with 16 rushing touchdowns.

Cousins cost Minnesota the completion of a comeback from a three-touchdown deficit at Green Bay on Sept. 15, when his second interception of the game came on an off-balance throw into end-zone coverage on first and goal late in the fourth quarter of a 21-16 defeat. Since that iffy first month of the season, though, Cousins had played as well as nearly any quarterback in the league. He helped the Vikings withstand the extended injury absence of star wide receiver Adam Thielen and lapses in their pass defense, clinching a spot in the playoffs for just the second time in five full seasons as a starter with two teams.

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine again schemed well against Cousins and the Vikings, keeping his outside linebackers extra wide to prevent the rollouts and screens in which Cousins excels. Third-string running back Mike Boone, in his first NFL start with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison both out with injuries, was mostly bottled up.

Cousins was just 4 for 12 for 39 yards in the first half.

Rodgers and the Packers have often raced out of the gates this season, hitting their snags later in games, but the start was awfully bumpy. Jones fumbled when Anthony Barr wrangled him down on a short catch at on the first drive, and Eric Kendricks returned it to the Green Bay 10. Adams lost a fumble and later dropped a pass in the end zone right before halftime, forcing the Packers to settle for Mason Crosby's third field goal.

Green Bay 3 6 8 6 -- 23

Minnesota 3 7 0 0 -- 10

First Quarter

Min--FG Bailey 23, 13:11.

GB--FG Crosby 42, 2:00.

Second Quarter

Min--Diggs 21 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 13:33.

GB--FG Crosby 33, 7:00.

GB--FG Crosby 19, :00.

Third Quarter

GB--Jones 12 run (Allison pass from Rodgers), 2:03.

Fourth Quarter

GB--Jones 56 run (kick failed), 5:51.

Attendance--67,157.

GB Min

First downs 22 7

Total Net Yards 383 139

Rushes-yards 32-184 16-57

Passing 199 82

Punt Returns 4-26 1-23

Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 1-39 1-10

Comp-Att-Int 26-40-1 16-32-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 5-40

Punts 5-46.8 8-47.1

Fumbles-Lost 4-2 0-0

Penalties-Yards 2-20 3-30

Time of Possession 37:32 22:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Green Bay, Jones 23-154, J.Williams 6-33, Rodgers 3-(minus 3). Minnesota, Boone 11-28, Abdullah 4-27, Thielen 1-2.

PASSING--Green Bay, Rodgers 26-40-1-216. Minnesota, Cousins 16-31-1-122, Diggs 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING--Green Bay, D.Adams 13-116, Lazard 5-45, J.Williams 2-19, Jones 2-6, Graham 1-16, Ervin 1-6, Valdes-Scantling 1-6, Lewis 1-2. Minnesota, Abdullah 6-31, Diggs 3-57, Ham 2-12, I.Smith 2-4, Rudolph 1-7, O.Johnson 1-6, Boone 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

Sports on 12/24/2019