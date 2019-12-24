Parking revamp at plaza in works

Construction of Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock is nearing completion, but as one project ends another will begin as city officials look to eliminate parking spots in front of the plaza as part of a sidewalk extension.

North Little Rock City Council members on Monday approved a resolution to submit an application for 2020 Transportation Alternatives Program grant funds for an extension of the sidewalk in front of the plaza.

Todd Larson, director of economic development for North Little Rock, said the grant will provide 80% of the funds, with the city agreeing to match 20%. The city also will be responsible for maintaining infrastructure improvements made through the potential grant funds.

"All we are doing is asking for consideration for this grant," Mayor Joe Smith said. "Before we can apply we have to get an agreement that we are willing to match the grant."

The sidewalk project will entail extending the sidewalk to where parking spots are currently located in front of Argenta Plaza. Officials said the project will enhance pedestrian access and movement, improve drainage on Main Street, and protect the view of Argenta Plaza.

"Right now the cars are blocking the view of the plaza," he said. "The front porch area of the plaza is going to be used a lot, and we don't want cars blocking the view from the plaza and vice versa."

Smith said parking shouldn't be a concern because there are about 280 parking spots in the Argenta Plaza area.

"I don't see the loss of four or five parking spots as detrimental to the city," he said.

The city's $5.4 million plaza project at 510 N. Main St. will feature jetted fountains with LED-lit streams of water, a "front porch" area with modern swings, a 50-foot-long cascading water wall, a 40-foot-tall video screen and a "backyard" area with trees.

It has been billed by city officials as a gathering place for downtown residents, workers and visitors. The backyard area, where the new First Orion headquarters is being completed, isn't ready yet.

The plaza is expected to generate $16,200 in revenue in 2020 after $3,400 in 2019.

Argenta Plaza opened Nov. 30 as part of the city's annual Northern Lights Festival. Officials estimated 10,000 people took part in the festivities.

A second grand opening of the plaza is scheduled for May, when the plaza will unveil its fountains and water wall.

The plaza will be the centerpiece for an area that eventually will include the First Orion office building on the back side of the plaza and a Power & Ice indoor food court on the north side. The three-story, 600 Main Building that is also to the plaza's north, will house two private companies along with the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Argenta Plaza will be available to rent for public and private events. A 2020 event lineup is already in the works, officials said.

State Desk on 12/24/2019