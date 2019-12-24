Pedestrian fatally struck by pickup in northeast Arkansas

A 40-year-old pedestrian died after she was struck by a pickup Monday night on U.S. 49 in Craighead County, Arkansas State Police said.

A Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling north on the highway around 7:25 p.m. when it hit Andrea Michele Barber of Paragould in the inside lane between Brookland and Paragould, authorities said.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary crash report. No other injuries were listed.

At least 483 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.