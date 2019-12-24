Putin aboard train's 1st ride from Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) rides a train Monday in Taman to inaugurate a bridge linking Russia and the Crime- an peninsula. The rail route strengthens Russia’s hold on the territory it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1224putin/.

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin stood at the front of the first train car to cross the contentious Crimean Bridge on Monday, a symbolic trip across the Kerch Strait more than five years after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Russia's seizure of the Black Sea peninsula in 2014 is not recognized by the United States, the European Union or much of the international community. But the new rail route further cements Russia's hold over the territory, linking it to St. Petersburg and Moscow.

Putin boarded the train in the Crimean city of Kerch and disembarked in Taman, in Russia's Krasnador region, riding in the company of the engineers who worked on the bridge, the longest in Russia and Europe at nearly 12 miles. While on the train, Putin commented that it was a smoother ride than in an automobile.

"Such infrastructure facilities as this tremendous bridge will influence the entire economy," Putin told a crowd of construction workers.

"You have shown that we can carry out such large-scale projects using our own technological base," Putin said in the ceremony broadcast live on state-run television. "Without exaggeration, this gives almost everyone confidence that we will be able to implement such projects in the future."

Putin took part in a similar ceremony on the bridge last year, when a segment of it was opened for vehicles to cross. He got behind the wheel of a truck and drove it the full length of the bridge.

Putin said Monday that the new rail route will carry about 14 million passengers and 13 million tons of cargo next year. Russia can better economically integrate the peninsula now that it is no longer isolated from the mainland.

The $3.7 billion project prompted Western sanctions on the firms associated with it. That included contractor companies owned by oligarch Arkady Rotenberg, Putin's longtime friend and already the subject of U.S. sanctions. He stood beside Putin in the train Monday.

The first passenger train left St. Petersburg at 2 p.m. Monday, and, through a video link, Putin wished it "Safe journey." It is expected to complete the 1,703-mile journey to Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula and a Black Sea port, on Wednesday at 9:25 a.m. A train ticket from St. Petersburg to Sevastopol costs about $56.

The train from Moscow to Simferopol, Crimea's capital, is scheduled to depart today and cover 1,248 miles in 33 hours.

Ukraine maintains that it wants the peninsula back -- a nonstarter for Moscow. Prospects for that look even bleaker after the subject of Crimea did not even come up in the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this month in Paris at a summit aimed at resolving the countries' conflict in eastern Ukraine.

But there seemed to be some thaw in relations over the weekend. Russia and Ukraine agreed to a new five-year gas transit deal, which calls for Kyiv to receive a $2.9 billion settlement.

And on Monday, Russia's envoy at talks between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists said that they agreed on conditions for a prisoner exchange.

Boris Gryzlov, who represents Russia in the so-called Contact Group on the conflict in eastern Ukraine, said after Monday's conference call that the parties agreed to conduct the swap before the end of the year.

Ukraine's representative in the Contact Group said the list of prisoners to be exchanged has yet to be finalized.

Zelenskiy had hailed the prospective exchange of all known prisoners as a key achievement of the Paris talks. He said he expected all 72 Ukrainian prisoners held by the separatists to return home before the year's end.

The fighting in eastern Ukraine that flared up in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea has killed more than 14,000 and ravaged Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland.

Information for this article was contributed by Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post; and by staff members of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/Alexei Nikolsky

The bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula covers nearly 12 miles, making it the longest span in Russia and Europe. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/1224putin/

