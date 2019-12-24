Senate leader says witnesses not ruled out

In this Dec. 18, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich. Using stark “Us versus Them” language, Trump and his campaign are trying to frame impeachment not as judgment on his conduct but as a culture war referendum on him and his supporters, aiming to motivate his base heading into an election year (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that he was not ruling out calling witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial -- but he indicated he was in no hurry to seek new testimony.

McConnell has cautioned Trump against seeking the testimony of witnesses for fear of prolonging the trial. Instead, he appears to have secured Republican support for his plans to impose a framework drawn from the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton.

"We haven't ruled out witnesses," McConnell said Monday in an interview with Fox and Friends. "We've said, 'Let's handle this case just like we did with President Clinton. Fair is fair.'"

That trial featured a 100-0 vote on arrangements that established two weeks of presentations and arguments before Republicans, who held the majority and pursued the impeachment, called a limited number of witnesses.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is demanding witnesses who refused to appear during House committee hearings, including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton. But as the minority party in the Senate, Democrats would need Republican votes to secure witness testimony.

In a letter Monday to all senators, Schumer argued that the circumstances in the Trump trial are different from that of Clinton, who was impeached after a lengthy independent counsel investigation in which witnesses had already testified numerous times under oath. Schumer rejected the Clinton model, saying that waiting until after the presentations to decide on witnesses would "foreclose the possibility of obtaining such evidence because it will be too late."

In the letter to his Senate colleagues, Schumer laid out a long list of records that Democrats would like to see, including internal emails and documents from the White House, the State Department and the Office of Management and Budget relating to the president's effort to press Ukraine's leader to investigate Trump's political rivals.

EMAILS' EFFECT

Schumer also said Monday that newly released emails involving Ukraine were "explosive" and strengthen Democratic demands for more internal Trump administration documents.

The emails, made public over the weekend, show that military aid to Ukraine was suspended 90 minutes after Trump asked for "a favor" from Ukraine's president. They included an email from a White House budget office aide, Michael Duffey, telling Pentagon officials to keep quiet "given the sensitive nature of the request."

The timing of the email -- just an hour and a half after Trump raised investigations of his Democratic rivals with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine -- added an element to Democrats' contentions that Trump abused the power of his office to solicit Ukraine to help him win reelection in 2020.

Officials said Schumer believes the emails gave Democrats momentum to present evidence in a Senate trial that the House did not have when it charged Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors last week.

"What happened over the weekend has only bolstered the case that documents should be produced and witnesses testify," Schumer said at a news conference, referring to the emails released to the Center for Public Integrity.

Other Democrats indicated that a broader investigation into Trump was not over. The House's counsel, Douglas Letter, raised the prospect of a second impeachment if new evidence emerged that Trump had tried to obstruct justice.

His argument was contained in an appeals court filing as part of the Democrats' effort to press the case that they still need the testimony of Donald McGahn, the former White House counsel.

The House Judiciary Committee wants a federal appeals court to order McGahn to testify as it examines potential obstruction of justice by the president during the Russia investigation conducted by former special counsel Robert Mueller. The committee said McGahn's testimony could also be useful for any Senate impeachment trial.

A judge last month directed McGahn to comply with a House Judiciary Committee subpoena, and a Washington-based appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments Jan. 3.

In the court filing Monday, lawyers for the committee said McGahn's testimony remains essential even though the House has already voted to impeach Trump on two charges related to his interactions with Ukraine, rather than on actions uncovered during Mueller's Russia probe.

"If McGahn's testimony produces new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the Articles approved by the House, the Committee will proceed accordingly -- including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment," lawyers for the Democratic-led committee wrote.

The Justice Department has asked the appeals court to dismiss the case, saying there's no reason for judges to become involved in a political dispute.

McConnell on Monday stressed the idea that it is a political dispute, criticizing Democrats who accuse him of bias for all but promising a swift acquittal of the president.

"Do you think Chuck Schumer is impartial?" McConnell asked on Fox and Friends. He then cited two other Democratic senators, asking: "Do you think Elizabeth Warren is impartial? Bernie Sanders is impartial? So let's quit the charade. This is a political exercise."

PELOSI'S DELAY

The White House is projecting confidence that it will prevail in a constitutional spat with Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California has delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate in hopes of giving Schumer more leverage in talks with McConnell. But the White House believes Pelosi won't be able to hold out much longer.

Trump has called the holdup "unfair" and argued that Democrats were violating the Constitution.

"Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so," Trump tweeted Monday from his private club in Palm Beach, Fla., where he is on a Christmas vacation. "She lost Congress once, she will do it again!"

Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, called Pelosi's delay unacceptable, saying she's "trampling" Trump's rights in order to "demand a longer process in the Senate with more witnesses."

"If her case is so air-tight ... why does she need more witnesses to make her case?" Short said.

White House officials have also taken to highlighting Democrats' arguments before the House impeachment vote that removing Trump was an "urgent" matter. The White House is seeking to put pressure on Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, where Republicans have expressed confidence that they have more than enough votes to keep Trump in office.

Speaking in Louisville, Ky., McConnell said he was preparing for several weeks without any resolution. Congress is not scheduled to return to Washington until Jan. 6.

"We'll find out when we come back in session where we are," the majority leader told reporters.

When a reporter asked about Pelosi holding on to the articles of impeachment, McConnell said, "As I've said repeatedly, we can't take up a matter we don't have."

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Michael Balsamo, Julie Walker, Hope Yen and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; by John Wagner and Paul Kane of The Washington Post; and by Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Catie Edmondson of The New York Times.

