MEN’S BASKETBALL

UCA’s Kayouloud honored by Southland

University of Central Arkansas sophomore forward Eddy Kayouloud was named the Southland Conference’s men’s player of the week Monday.

Kayouloud averaged 22 points and 10.5 rebounds in the Bears’ two victories last week over Incarnate Word and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He is averaging 16.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season for the Bears.

In UCA’s 88-82 overtime victory over Incarnate Word on Wednesday, Kayouloud finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

On Saturday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Kayouloud scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Bears to a 71-67 victory.

UCA (3-9) is 2-0 in the Southland Conference for the first time since joining the league in 2006-07. The Bears travel to Marquette on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Three in-state players finalists for Harris Award

Henderson State University senior linebacker Mercardo Anderson, Ouachita Baptist University senior defensive back Keandre Evans and Southern Arkansas University junior defensive lineman Antonio Washington were named finalists for the Cliff Harris Award on Monday.

The Cliff Harris Award, named in honor of the former Ouachita Baptist and Dallas Cowboys standout, is given annually to the top small college defensive player in the nation. Players from NCAA Division II and Division III as well as the NAIA are eligible for the award.

There are 95 finalists overall for the award, including 35 in Division II.

Anderson, of Ashdown, finished with 85 tackles, 4 interceptions and 4 sacks for Henderson State.

Evans, of Junction City, had 76 tackles and three interceptions for OBU, which won the Great American Conference championship.

Washington, of Marshall, Texas, recorded 60 tackles, 19 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries for the Muleriders.

The Cliff Harris Award winner will be announced Friday and will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s awards luncheon Jan. 9 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Little Rock.