Super Quiz: Christmas songs

Today at 1:36 a.m.

  1. "Better not pout, I'm telling you why. ___."

  2. "But do you recall the most famous reindeer of all? ___."

  3. "The holly green, the ivy green, the prettiest picture you've ever seen is ___."

  4. "We're happy tonight, walking in a ___."

  5. "And on every street corner you hear ___."

  6. "Christmas Eve will find me, where the love light gleams. ___."

  7. "And everyone telling you be of good cheer. ___."

  8. "And since we've no place to go, ___."

  9. "From now on our troubles will be out of sight. __"

ANSWERS

  1. "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"

  2. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

  3. "Christmas in Killarney"

  4. "Winter Wonderland"

  5. "Silver Bells"

  6. "I'll Be Home for Christmas"

  7. "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"

  8. "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"

  9. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Style on 12/24/2019

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Christmas songs

