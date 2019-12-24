Super Quiz: Christmas songs

"Better not pout, I'm telling you why. ___."

"But do you recall the most famous reindeer of all? ___."

"The holly green, the ivy green, the prettiest picture you've ever seen is ___."

"We're happy tonight, walking in a ___."

"And on every street corner you hear ___."

"Christmas Eve will find me, where the love light gleams. ___."

"And everyone telling you be of good cheer. ___."

"And since we've no place to go, ___."