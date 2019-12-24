Teen's wounding in east Arkansas called accidental

Police said a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot and injured a 14-year-old in West Memphis while playing with a handgun Sunday night.

Officers responding to a shooting call at about 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Walnut Drive found the teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis for treatment, according to statements released by West Memphis police.

Authorities said the two teens were with a group of minors who were playing with a gun that one of them reportedly found. No adults were in the home when the shooting happened.

The victim, whose name wasn't included in the statements, was released from the hospital Sunday night, authorities said.

Police didn't indicate in their statements whether anyone would face criminal charges in the shooting. Voicemails left with the administration at the West Memphis Police Department weren't returned Monday afternoon

Metro on 12/24/2019