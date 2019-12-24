MIKE MASTERSON: The true Santas

Merry Christmas 2019, valued readers. The original version of this column was published in December 2004, but I like to offer it regularly at Christmastime, since its message remains eternally relevant.

Let us arise from our sofas and recliners on Christmas morning to offer standing ovations to the true Santas of Christmas, those who so willingly, even eagerly, all but sacrifice much of their own holiday to make sure the rest of us enjoy ours.

I'm speaking of all the mothers and grandmothers who've emerged from the shopping wars of recent weeks to ensure no family member feels left out. You won't find an abundance of males scrambling through the stores on Black Friday, at least not many I've seen.

I'm speaking of the thoughtful ladies who've invested hours wrapping those presents they brought home to hide until Christmas morning. They are the ones who make certain each stocking is evenly stuffed before hurrying back to the kitchen to prepare a memorable meal for everyone else. It's takes an experienced juggler to pull it all off.

Odds are they also are the ones who'll be cleaning up most of the crumpled paper, bows and assorted cardboard carnage of gift-giving.

These Santas likely are the ones who made sure the tree got decorated, particularly with historical family ornaments carefully preserved from Christmases past. If Christmas melodies are playing, it's because they saw to it.

These are the nurturers of our yuletide who see to it that the dining table that accommodates the holiday meal they've been cooking is attractively set. An occasional one among us males will pitch in to place the silverware or perhaps fill the water glasses.

More often than not, our Santas soon will be elbow-deep in the exhausting aftermath, cleaning up after others have gorged, celebrated and headed for relaxing parts of the house.

What would Christmas Day be like in most families without the member who cares enough to rise the earliest on Christmas morning and likely becomes the last whose weary head hits the pillow that night?

They are the ones who ungrudgingly put the desires of others before their own to ensure everyone else has a memorable day.

I can tell you from experience that without them, this special day wouldn't be nearly what many of us have come to expect and, unfortunately, too often take for granted. In families across Arkansas, this voluntary servitude has become such a part of Christmas that the selfless caregivers who coordinate the chaos sadly are prone to be taken for granted.

It is unfortunate when that happens, for they are too precious not to be cherished in every way.

I'm betting that for many readers, there's such a family member who'll indeed be up with the sun to continue the process of inspiring smiles on the faces of those around her.

It wouldn't surprise me if she is stoveside first thing in the morning, assembling some kind of casserole or busily baking cinnamon rolls for the morning's breakfast while physically and mentally arranging everything else that's scheduled for the oven. Timing matters on these feasting days.

When the time arrives for sharing presents, watch how our true Santas react so genuinely to the joy and laughter of others. For them, the reactions are a reward. The giveaway lies in their eyes.

She's also likely to make certain everyone else has their presents before her own. That is, unless you and the others around her insist she receive the first one and a richly deserved place of gratitude.

I watched across their lifetimes as my now-departed mother and grandmother "Santas" lovingly accepted so many of the pressures Christmas brought, without complaint and despite relatively little appreciation.

The ladies in my life obviously found fulfillment in serving season after season. But I wish now that I'd hugged and thanked them far more than I did--and while I still could. In hindsight, I realize too few of us fully understood how so many of them made this day something special for the rest of us.

Many families have a remarkably similar story. Yet I seldom hear them told. Do you?

These unsung nurturers of our Christmases have cared enough to choreograph and produce such vast unselfish productions set to the simple, tender themes of caring enough to willingly share themselves.

There's no doubt in many homes that without these mothers and grandmothers, so many wonderful Christmas days wouldn't have materialized. You must admit that such remarkable selflessness in this world of "me first" is indeed the authentic stuff of Christmas.

All this said, why not take a minute tomorrow to sincerely thank your own genuine Santa? Oh, what the heck, perhaps even read this column aloud to her in honor of all of the energy she's devoted to enriching your life at Christmas and every day.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

------------v------------

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

Editorial on 12/24/2019