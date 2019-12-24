Triple Trophy awards deer hunting skill

Courtesy photo Hunters qualify for the Triple Trophy Award by taking a deer with modern gun, muzzle-loader and archery-crossbow.

With the annual white-tail deer rut ending across most of the state, some hunters are storing deer rifles and picking up duck guns. There's still plenty of time to claim a spot in Arkansas' deer hunting honor roll by earning the Triple Trophy Award.

Hunters who qualify for the Triple Trophy must, within a single annual deer season, take at least one deer by each of the three legal hunting methods -- modern firearms, muzzle-loader and archery-crossbow tackle.

Qualifying hunters receive certificates suitable for framing and a patch to place on their hunting vest or jacket.

The program began in 1984 as primitive weapons seasons increased in popularity. The goal was to promote the expanded deer hunting opportunities.

It may be hard to believe now, but at one point in the 1930s, only 500 deer were estimated to still exist in Arkansas. Unregulated market hunting and subsistence hunting nearly wiped out deer.

Game refuges, both federal- and state-owned, where deer were relocated and protected, enabled deer to become reestablished. During this period, harvest of female deer was strictly prohibited to allow the deer herds to expand.

By the 1980s, however, deer populations had grown to healthy enough numbers to allow some killing of does to begin the change in management from growth to maintenance. But breaking the taboo of killing does was a difficult process.

If does are protected from harvest, the ratio of does to bucks can be too far out of balance. This can lead to many does being bred later in the season than usual as well as too many deer competing for limited habitat, which impacts the health of bucks and does alike.

Hunters can help manage Arkansas's deer herd, top off the freezer with delicious meat and earn a commendation from Game and Fish for being one of Arkansas's elite deer hunters this season.

Visit www.agfc.com/tripletrophy to learn more about the Triple Trophy and apply.

