UCF reaches 10 victories again

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant leaps into the end zone for a touchdown on an interception during the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday in Tampa, Fla. Central Florida won 48-25.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Central Florida is best known for a high-powered offense, but the Knights are capable of big plays on defense, too.

Richie Grant and Tre'mon Morris-Brash had first-quarter defensive touchdowns, Dillon Gabriel led three third-quarter scoring drives and UCF beat Marshall 48-25 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday.

"We finished the season the right way," UCF Coach Josh Heupel said. "The turnovers were critical. I thought defensively we started about as fast as you can."

Grant had a 39-yard interception return on Marshall's third play from scrimmage 56 seconds into the game, and Morris-Brash recovered a fumble and ran it 55 yards for a score that helped UCF go up 21-0 with seven minutes left in the first quarter.

Gabriel threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Otis Anderson, connected on a 75-yard score with Marlon Williams, and added a 3-yard TD run as UCF went ahead 45-22 with 6:39 remaining in the third.

Gabriel completed 14 of 24 passes for 260 yards as the Knights (10-3) reached 10 or more victories in a school-record third consecutive season. Williams caught seven passes for 132 yards, and Greg McCrae had 80 rushing yards on 14 carries.

"We're happy with the 10-3, but at the same time we know what we could have done," Gabriel said.

Isaiah Green went 9 of 23 for 173 yards with a touchdown and had a rushing touchdown for Marshall (8-5). Brenden Knox, the Conference USA player of the year, had 103 yards on 26 carries.

"I thought our kids fought their tail off," Marshall Coach Doc Holliday said. "They fought the entire game."

Green had a 3-yard rushing touchdown and hit Willie Johnson on a 70-yard touchdown pass, and Justin Rohrwasser made a 50-yard field goal during the third quarter.

Marshall got within 21-7 with 12:28 to go in the second when Micah Abraham picked off backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr.'s pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown.

Abraham's father, Donnie, played his home games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-01) at Raymond James Stadium, the site of the Gasparilla Bowl.

McCrae had a 26-yard touchdown run early in the first, and Dylan Barnas made a 36-yard field goal as time expired as UCF took a 24-7 halftime advantage.

The Knights had no letdown after playing in New Year's Day bowl games the previous two seasons, beating Auburn two years ago in the Peach Bowl and losing to LSU in last season's Fiesta Bowl.

"You look at this season, there's goals that we didn't accomplish, right?" Heupel said. "But I hope we never get to the point as a program and a fan base where fans and outside voices aren't really appreciative of what our kids do every single day."

It was the first bowl loss for the Thundering Herd under Holliday, who entered 6-0 in bowls at the school. Knox, a sophomore, topped 100 yards rushing for the seventh time.

Central Florida 21 3 21 3 -- 48

Marshall 0 7 18 0 -- 25

First Quarter

UCF--Grant 39 interception return (Barnas kick), 14:04

UCF--McCrae 26 run (Barnas kick), 9:12

UCF--Morris-Brash 55 fumble return (Barnas kick), 7:00

Second Quarter

MSH--Abraham -75 interception return (Rohrwasser kick), 12:28

UCF--FG Barnas 36, :00

Third Quarter

UCF--O.Anderson 35 pass from Gabriel (Barnas kick), 12:50

MSH--I.Green 3 run (Rohrwasser kick), 9:33

UCF--Gabriel 3 run (Barnas kick), 7:10

MSH--W.Johnson 70 pass from I.Green (Obialo pass from I.Green), 6:51

UCF--M.Williams 75 pass from Gabriel (Barnas kick), 6:39

MSH--FG Rohrwasser 50, 1:08

Fourth Quarter

UCF--FG Barnas 30, 9:01

Attendance--28,987.

UCF MSH

First downs 25 19

Rushes-yards 47-310 44-167

Passing 277 194

Comp-Att-Int 17-31-1 11-25-2

Return Yards 24 160

Punts-Avg. 4-34.0 4-41.75

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 4-3

Penalties-Yards 10-93 8-67

Time of Possession 28:21 31:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--UCF, McCrae 14-80, Be.Thompson 9-74, O.Anderson 9-61, Mack 7-58, Coles 2-40, N.Evans 2-10, Gabriel 3-1, (Team) 1-(minus 14). Marshall, Knox 26-103, W.Johnson 1-25, Gaines 3-19, I.Green 10-19, Thomson 3-6, Keaton 1-(minus 5).

PASSING--UCF, Gabriel 14-24-0-260, Mack 3-7-1-17. Marshall, I.Green 9-23-2-173, Thomson 2-2-0-21.

RECEIVING--UCF, M.Williams 7-132, O.Anderson 5-69, T.Nixon 2-54, McCrae 2-18, Benkel 1-4. Marshall, Obialo 4-45, Levias 3-67, Gaines 3-12, W.Johnson 1-70.

Sports on 12/24/2019