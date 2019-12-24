Winning helps UA enjoy its days off

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman doesn't have to worry about spending Christmas in the pool house.

Musselman joked that's where his wife, Danyelle, made him stay after the Razorbacks suffered their first loss this season 86-79 in overtime at Western Kentucky on Dec. 7.

Valparaiso put itself in position to hand Arkansas another loss, but the Razorbacks overcame an eight-point deficit with less than 7:30 to play to beat the Crusaders 72-68 on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Now the Razorbacks (10-1) can enjoy their Christmas break before resuming practice Wednesday to prepare for Sunday's game at Indiana.

"It wouldn't have been a very good Christmas, I can tell you that, at least not in my household if we would have lost -- if I would have been allowed in," Musselman said. "But look, we're 10-1 and we didn't play as well as we have played for most of the year, and we still won a game."

Junior guard Mason Jones scored eight of his 20 points in the final 1:24 -- including back-to-back three-pointers that put Arkansas ahead 68-65 to help erase the Crusaders' 59-51 lead.

Jones said the Razorbacks made the game harder on themselves than it should have been.

"We put a little more pressure on our break because I feel like if we lost, I don't even want to imagine what Coach Muss would have said after that game," Jones said. "I'm just glad [to win]."

The players started a three-day break Sunday. They'll return to Fayetteville on Christmas afternoon to resume practice.

"It's important for everyone to go home, get a good rest, but stay in the gym because we have more business to handle," Jones said. "We have Indiana next, and we know that they beat us last year and this is our redemption tour."

The Razorbacks went 1-1 against the Hoosiers last season, with Arkansas winning 73-72 in Walton Arena when Jones hit a free throw with 2.6 seconds left, and Indiana winning an unexpected rematch 63-60 in Assembly Hall in a second-round NIT game.

Indiana is one of three nonconference teams Arkansas is playing on the road this season as the second part of a home-and-home series.

The Razorbacks won 62-61 in overtime at Georgia Tech on Nov. 25 after the Yellow Jackets beat them 69-65 in Walton Arena last season. Western Kentucky swept Arkansas, including a 78-77 victory last season.

Indiana (11-1) beat Notre Dame 62-60 on Saturday in Indianapolis and doesn't play again until facing Arkansas.

The Hoosiers' lone loss was at Wisconsin 84-64 -- they've already played two Big Ten games and are 1-1 -- and they have home victories over No. 17 Florida State 80-64 and Nebraska 96-90 in overtime, and a 57-54 victory over Connecticut in New York.

"Indiana, as far as points in the paint and drawing fouls, they're as good as anyone in the entire country," Musselman said. "They're going to pound the ball in possession after possession after possession, and we're going to have to guard that paint.

"Guys like Adrio [Bailey] and Reggie (Chaney] are going to really have to do a great job of trying to protect the rim."

Musselman said after the Valparaiso game that he wished the Razorbacks were able to practice the next day considering they had 19 turnovers, were outscored 30-16 on points in the paint and shot 64.5% (20 of 31) on free throws.

"I think any time you have a game like this ... I wish we practiced tomorrow because you can kind of grab your team's attention a little bit more," Musselman said. "Look, the hard thing is when you win, sometimes you walk into a building and you kind of take it for granted.

"We'll have a good film session when we get back."

