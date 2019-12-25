FRONT BURNER: 2019 saw big changes to Food features, rituals

Merry Christmas, dear readers.

2019 has been a year of ups and downs and so much change — here at the newspaper and at home.

I know the transition from dead-tree paper to virtual paper has been challenging for many of you. Between the loss of a daily ritual — the sound of rustling newsprint, the ink smudged fingers, divvying up the sections while enjoying a morning beverage — and the frustration of navigating a new format, the growing pains were audible.

I was resistant at first too. But now that I've created a new ritual, I much prefer the digital replica (aka iPad version) to the newsprint version. My hands are cleaner. I don't have to wear my reading glasses if I don't want to. And, best of all, the Food pages look so good. The photos are crisp and vibrant, and it's so easy to save recipes to refer to later.

Another thing I'm really excited about is the cooking videos that run with some of the stories. I've made only a handful to date, but I hope to eventually have one a week. You can watch them on the ADG YouTube channel or on Instagram at @kbcookeatwrite.

I'd love to hear what you think of the videos I've made so far. This is a new skill for me, and I'm still learning, so please be gentle with your constructive criticism.

I'd also love to know what kind of videos you'd like. Do you prefer short and simple? Or would you rather I show you how to make more complex, involved recipes? Do you tend to watch cooking videos with the sound on or off? If you have the sound on, do you like music or voice-overs?

Another recent change here on the Food pages is the elimination of the Cooking With Diabetes feature. It's been replaced by Low-Carb Recipe. The idea is essentially the same, but I felt I could better serve you, the reader if the recipes didn't make any health judgments. There isn't a universally accepted definition of low-carbohydrate, but for our purposes, I've defined it as main-dish recipe with up to 20 grams carbohydrates; side dishes will be even lower while the occasional dessert recipe will increase the threshold.

Thank you for sticking 2019 through with me. I look forward to what 2020 will bring.

