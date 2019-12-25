After holiday is good time for bargains

A customer shops at a Kohl’s store in Colma, Calif., last month. Post-Christmas shoppers can find deals that rival or surpass those of Black Friday, experts say. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/1225shopping/. (AP/Jeff Chiu)

NEW YORK -- Holiday shopping doesn't end with Christmas. Shoppers can take advantage of fatter discounts on clothing, home decor and other items between Christmas and well into January.

In fact, a National Retail Federation survey of nearly 8,000 adults conducted Nov. 27 through Dec. 5 found that 68% of consumers will likely shop the week after Christmas. Nearly 50% plan to take advantage of sales and promotions, and 27% plan to use gift cards. And more than half of shoppers say they will return or exchange any unwanted gifts or holiday items within the first month after receiving them.

Shoppers are encouraged to do their homework.

"Don't assume that a sale is a good deal," said Julie Ramhold, senior staff writer at DealNews.com, a deal comparison website. "Do price comparisons."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1225shopping/]

In addition to DealNews.com, Ramhold cited such sites as Camelcamelcamel.com, an Amazon price tracker, and Honey, a browser extension that searches for coupons and cash-back offers and tracks prices on websites including Amazon.com, Target.com and Walmart.com. She says shoppers need to figure out the price history of the item and whether it's marked lower than Black Friday's deal.

Holiday shoppers also need to be aware of retailers' more stringent return policies. Some well-known retailers like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Macy's and Kohl's are following a trend of implementing ever-shorter return periods. Stores that once had unlimited return policies have cut them to one year, then to 180 days, and now in some cases to 90 days or less, according to Edgar Dworsky, founder of the Boston consumer advocacy website Consumer World.

The post-Christmas shopping period also is a good time to stock up on items like wrapping paper, cards and home decor shoppers will need next year. For example, holiday decor is typically slashed by 50%, but those discounts deepen to 80% after Dec. 25, according to Ramhold. She recommends heading to the sales racks right after Christmas since there won't be much selection if bargain hunters wait longer.

Last year, about one-third of post-Christmas deals was for clothing and accessories, according to DealNews.com. But stores like Victoria's Secret and Michael Kors also use this period to run semiannual sales. Discounts on sweaters and other winter clothing are about 50%, similar to Black Friday, but it's best to wait until after Jan. 1 when the deals deepen to 70%, according to DealNews.com. Still, some retailers like Target start their after-Christmas deals with more aggressive cuts. Target is taking up to 70% off on clothing and shoes for the family starting Thursday.

As for electronics, experienced shoppers will hold off until after new tech products are displayed at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in early January. That will help retailers decide which older products to discount. Bargains on TVs can be had right after the Super Bowl in early February, according to Marshal Cohen, chief industry adviser of the NPD Group Inc., a market research firm. And shoppers can always count on exercise equipment to be on sale early in the new year. DealNews.com saw more exercise equipment deals in January than during any other month this past year.

Business on 12/25/2019