As supply data on oil awaited, prices edge up

In this June 29, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Oil prices edged higher Tuesday ahead of U.S. government data expected to show another crude stockpile decline and after President Donald Trump announced a preliminary trade deal with China will be signed in a meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said there will be a signing ceremony for the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal that was agreed to earlier this month. No date for the ceremony has been announced.

"We will be having a signing ceremony, yes," Trump said, according to Chinese media outlets and the Reuters news organization. "We'll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it's just being translated right now."

Oil is on course for the best month since January, a result of the trade war breakthrough and an agreement among OPEC and its partners to deepen output cuts.

American crude inventories also are coming off their highs even as the nation pumps near-record levels. The U.S. crude stockpile fell by 1.7 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey. The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release U.S. oil inventory data on Friday.

"The speculative community is going to push as hard as they can to rally the market" ahead of Friday's inventory report, said Robert Yawger, futures director at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery rose 59 cents to $61.11 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract added 8 cents on Monday. The North America benchmark has traded between $42.36 and $66.60 a barrel in the past 52 weeks.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 81 cents to close at $67.20 per barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange, after rising 25 cents on Monday.

Nationally, average retail pump prices for gasoline have fallen in the past month from $2.59 to about $2.55 a gallon on Tuesday, according to travel club AAA. A year ago, the average price was $2.32.

Gas prices in Arkansas have fallen to an average of $2.26 a gallon, down from $2.30 a month ago. The average price a year ago was $1.98, according to AAA.

Oil prices are likely to remain in check next year as production cuts by the OPEC cartel are offset by higher output from other countries and a mixed outlook for demand, according to analysts.

Analysts see oil prices climbing higher in the middle of the year as stronger emerging-market demand and OPEC cuts trim global inventories. Saudi Arabia surprised the market in early December with a deeper supply cut. That production cut -- and signs of a thaw in the U.S.-China trade conflict that may boost global oil demand -- lead some prominent analysts to revise their forecasts higher.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its estimate for Brent crude to $63 a barrel from $60, according to a note from analysts including Damien Courvalin and Jeff Currie. "This points to a tighter inventory path than we previously expected, especially through first-half of 2020."

West Texas Intermediate will average $58.50 a barrel in 2020, according to the median of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg since the OPEC meeting in early December. That compares to the average so far in 2019 of $56.95. Brent is forecast to average $64.25 a barrel.

Investors seem to have lost their appetites for shares of U.S. oil and gas producers. Oil companies have raised the least funds from share sales this year in over a decade.

While U.S. oil prices have climbed about 33% in 2019, they are still below the $65-$75 a barrel level that analysts say is needed to boost investor confidence in the companies. Industry stock sales plunged about 70% in 2019.

"It seems to be fairly unloved as a sector," said Andy Brogan, global oil and gas sector leader for Ernst & Young LLP, referring to the energy industry. Next year may prove to "be a continuance of this year," he said.

Share sales boomed in 2016 as oil prices recovered from their biggest crash in a generation. Output cuts by OPEC and strong global growth rescued the market, according to CreditSights Inc. analyst Jake Leiby.

Meanwhile, the energy industry's share of total U.S. equity sales has declined for three consecutive years. It contributed to just over 1% in 2019, compared with 2016's 34%.

"Few fundamental catalysts will likely emerge in 2020 to sustain sentiment for crude and U.S. oil-exposed [exploration and production], as resilient production collides with concerns about a maturing economic cycle," said Vincent Piazza, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

An agreement between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to end a long-running dispute over oil fields in a strip of land between the two countries could put pressure on OPEC's long-term strategy to curb production to prop up prices.

The agreement was reported in a Twitter message Tuesday by the Saudi Oil Ministry and on the website of the official Kuwait News Agency.

The deal between the two Persian Gulf producers should gradually allow around 500,000 barrels of oil to return to the market per day. The availability of new supplies may be something of a mixed blessing because OPEC and Russia already are reducing output to prop up prices. Analysts said that the Saudis and Kuwaitis would probably compensate by dialing back output at other fields.

A pact between the two countries also could benefit Chevron, the U.S. oil giant, which has an agreement to operate about half of the production in the area, known as the neutral zone. The dispute has been costing Chevron around 100,000 barrels a day in lost production.

The fields were shut down about five years ago after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait feuded over land-use and environmental issues.

The agreement is likely to be seen as the latest in a series of wins for Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is an older half brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the chief Saudi policymaker.

Since taking the job in September, Prince Abdulaziz, a veteran energy official, has helped see through the initial public offering of the country's national energy company, Saudi Aramco, which is the world's largest oil company.

He also presided over the rapid restoration of production at Aramco after aerial attacks blamed on Iran temporarily slashed output by more than 50%.

This month at a meeting in Vienna, the prince persuaded fellow OPEC members and Russia to agree to new output cuts aimed at bolstering flagging oil prices.

Information for this article was contributed by Kriti Gupta, Allison McNeely, Rick Green, Crystal Kim, David Wethe, Ann Koh, Alex Longley and Grant Smith of Bloomberg News and by Stanley Reed of The New York Times.

A Section on 12/25/2019