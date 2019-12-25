The fog at Chicago’s Midway International Airport forced the cancellation of more than 70 flights on Tuesday. (AP/Chicago Tribune/Brian Cassella)

Fog disrupts holiday travel in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Dense fog caused flight delays and some cancellations at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway international airports early on Christmas Eve -- one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded flights at both airports until about 8 a.m. Tuesday and eased those restrictions as the fog cleared.

The National Weather Service said "dense, freezing fog" developed overnight throughout the city and its surrounding suburbs, leading to travel difficulties in the air and on the ground. The weather service reported visibility at Chicago's airports was less than a quarter of a mile in some spots.

"These are just about the worst conditions you can have for flying," weather service meteorologist Kevin Donofrio said.

By midmorning, nearly 50 flights had been canceled at O'Hare, and more than 70 flights canceled at Midway, split evenly between arrivals and departures, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Flight delays were about half an hour at O'Hare and less at Midway.

U.S. short on white Christmases this year

Few dreams of a white Christmas will be realized this year thanks to unusually mild weather sprawled over most of the eastern two-thirds of the nation.

Historically, snow coats the ground over about 38% of the contiguous United States on Christmas Eve. But this year, it's just 25.5%, the third-lowest on record since 2003. The most extensive Christmas Eve snow cover occurred in 2009, when over 58% of the nation was blanketed. Washington even witnessed a white Christmas that year, but it hasn't since.

The National Weather Service declares a white Christmas if at least an inch of snow covers the ground at 7 a.m. on Dec. 25.

This year, very few places will meet that criteria -- unless they are in the mountains or in the very northern tier of the contiguous U.S.

East of the Rocky Mountains, the Christmas Day weather story is warmth. Many areas between the Appalachians and the Rockies will record temperatures that are 10 to 25 degrees above normal.

Explosion, fire at N.H. hotel injures 10

LEBANON, N.H. -- An explosion and fire in a hotel in New Hampshire sent two firefighters and eight guests to the hospital Tuesday, officials said.

None of the injuries suffered at the Element Hotel in Lebanon was life-threatening, officials said. But a firefighter with a broken arm and broken ribs was expected to spend Christmas in the hospital, Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos told WMUR-TV.

He said the power of the explosion blew out an exterior wall, bent the elevator and destroyed fireproof hotel doors.

"I've been doing this for 37 and a half years and, by far, this has been the worst incident I've been involved in in my life," the chief said.

Report reveals bishop's alleged abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A newspaper has published a secret church report about a former West Virginia bishop ousted over alleged sexual and financial misconduct that details accusations that he groomed and inappropriately touched young men.

The Washington Post reports law enforcement does not have a copy of the report, which officials said could aid in their investigation into former bishop Michael Bransfield.

The Post said it received a copy of the 60-page report in June and has previously reported its contents. Bransfield is also accused of spending church funds on dining out, liquor, personal travel and luxury items, as well as personal gifts to fellow bishops and cardinals in the U.S. and Vatican.

Bransfield resigned in September 2018 amid allegations of sexual and financial misconduct. Earlier this year, Pope Francis barred Bransfield from public ministry and prohibited him from living in the diocese.

West Virginia's Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the church has denied his request for the report. He said he was told the report "is with the Pope and out of its hands."

