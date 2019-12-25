• Candice O'Brien Beasley, who owns a diner in Ashland City, Tenn., said she will continue her tradition of serving free Christmas meals to anyone who walks into her restaurant today, adding that about 30 volunteers will also deliver free boxed meals to about 300 people who can't afford a holiday dinner.

• Roy Thompson, who lights up his farm in Statesboro, Ga., for Christmas each year, attracting thousands of visitors from around the country and collecting donations for food pantries, said the light display has grown so large that it takes about 25 weeks to get it in order.

• Molly McKinney of Springfield, Mo., who paid off a $60 student lunch debt after seeing a post seeking help on a neighborhood app, started a Facebook page to help more families with school lunch debt, and she has raised about $6,000 so far.

• Janet Miller and her husband, Edward, have collected 3,100 pairs of socks this year to donate to homeless people, far surpassing their goal of 2,000 pairs, as part of the California, Mo., charity they started in memory of their son, Ben, who died in 2017.

• Leon Hitchens, a reverend from Liberty, Miss., said he was inspired to write the song "Pothole Christmas Tree" after learning of John Drummond, who stuck the base of a wire Christmas tree into a traffic cone sticking out of a pothole, leading neighbors to decorate the tree with tinsel, ornaments and a star topper.

• Murlean Henderson, who lives in Prichard, Ala., said she doesn't mind the spelling mistake on the city's 10,000 new residential trash bins -- which say the city is in "Mobile Country" rather than "Mobile County" -- as long as the trash still gets picked up.

• Ralph Northam, governor of Virginia, filed a drafting request for a bill that would outline the process of removing and replacing the state's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which is housed in the National Statuary Hall Collection in the U.S. Capitol.

• Waylin Leon, 40, of Mandeville, La., was charged with burglary, theft, trespassing and other counts after he was accused of stealing two saxophones and a trombone from a high school band room.

A Section on 12/25/2019