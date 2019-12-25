LR officer charged, on leave after wife reports punch in face

A Little Rock police officer was arrested and charged with one count of third-degree domestic battery early Tuesday after his wife told authorities he punched her in the face.

Muhammad Zubair Yaqeen, 29, was hired in February 2016, officer Eric Barnes said. Barnes said Yaqeen has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation. Yaqeen is a patrol officer for the downtown division, Barnes said.

The internal investigation is separate from the criminal investigation, he said.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an assault or domestic disturbance, according to a police report.

A 31-year-old woman told officers that she and Yaqeen got into an argument, so she went outside to her car to leave.

He followed, she told police, and while he was standing outside the car, he dropped his phone. She said she tried to pick it up and Yaqeen began "struggling" to take it back, according to the report.

She said he then punched her in the side of the head. According to the report, officers saw blood on her left ear and swelling under her left eye. Yaqeen's arrest disposition report said the woman also had bruising on both arms and a cut on her face beneath her injured ear.

Yaqeen told officers a different explanation of what happened. He said he was outside the car when his wife "snatched" the phone out of his hand, according to the report. He said he tried to reach into the car to get it, and the woman punched him in the eye.

He said he then punched his wife in self-defense. According to the report, officers saw a bruise under Yaqeen's left eye. Police took possession of Yaqeen's service weapon, badge and police identification.

He and his wife were further interviewed, according to the report, and police arrested Yaqeen. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail just before midnight Monday, the arrest report said.

Both underwent a domestic violence lethality assessment, according to the report.

Yaqeen was released from the Pulaski County jail after pleading innocent Tuesday morning, according to online court records. The court issued a no contact order on behalf of Yaqeen's wife.

Information for this report was contributed by Clara Turnage of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 12/25/2019