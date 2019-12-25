Man jailed after gun drawn in traffic dispute, police say

SPRINGDALE -- Police arrested Jimmy Araujo on Sunday after a motorist reported he pointed an AK-47-style pistol at him.

Araujo, 20, of 1272 Bridgestone Ave. No. 106 in Springdale was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. He was being held Monday in the Washington County jail with no bail set.

Elmer Lopez told police he was dropping a friend off at 1206 Backus Ave., according to a Springdale Police Department report. Lopez said another vehicle drove rapidly toward him as he was backing out of the parking lot. He rolled his window down and told the other driver to slow down, according to the report.

Lopez said the driver of the other vehicle, described as a tan Buick, stopped, got out of the Buick and opened the back door. Lopez said he heard a weapon being racked and fled from the parking lot, the report said. Lopez said the Buick followed him to the area of Huntsville Road and Shiloh Drive where the driver of the Buick held the weapon out of the window.

Officers found the Buick with Araujo inside after Lopez gave them the license plate number. They found an AK-47-style pistol with a loaded 30-round magazine, a box of ammunition and multiple rounds of loose ammunition in the Buick, according to the report.

