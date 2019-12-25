MLB Calendar
Jan. 10 -- Salary arbitration figures exchanged.
Jan. 21 -- Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame voting results announced.
Feb. 3-21 -- Salary arbitration hearings, Phoenix.
Feb. 4-6 -- Owners meetings, Orlando, Florida.
Feb. 11 -- Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
Feb. 16 -- Voluntary reporting date for other players.
Feb. 21 -- Mandatory reporting date.
March 26 -- Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
April 28-30 -- New York Mets vs. Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico.
June 10-12 -- Amateur draft, Omaha, Neb.
June 15 -- International amateur signing period closes.
July 2 -- International amateur signing period opens.
July 10 -- Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.
July 14 -- All-Star Game at Los Angeles.
July 26 -- Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.
July 31 -- Last day during the season to trade a player.
Aug. 13 -- New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.
Aug. 23 -- Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.
Aug. 31 -- Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.
Sept. 1 -- Active rosters expand to 28 players.
Sept. 29-30 -- Wild-card games.
Oct. 20 -- World Series starts.
October TBA -- Trading resumes, day after World Series.
November TBA -- Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.
November TBA -- Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.
Dec. 2 -- Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Dec. 6 -- Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced, Dallas.
Dec. 7-10 -- Winter meetings, Dallas.
Sports on 12/25/2019
Print Headline: MLB Calendar