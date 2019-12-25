MLB free agent moves

Free Agent Signings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) -- Signed Martín Pérez, lhp, Minnesota, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (3) -- Re-signed José Abreu, 1b, to a $50 million, three-year contract; signed Yasmani Grandal, c, Milwaukee, to a $73 million, four-year contract; signed; Gio González, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (2) -- Signed Austin Romine, c, New York Yankees, to a $4.15 million, one-year contract; signed Jonathan Schoop, 2b, Minnesota, to a $6.1 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (2) -- Re-signed Joe Smith, rhp, to an $8 million, two-year contract; re-signed Martín Maldonado, c, to a $7 million, two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (2) -- Signed Anthony Rendon, 3b, Washington, to a $245 million, seven-year contract; signed Julio Teheran, rhp, Atlanta, to a $9 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (5) -- Announced Jake Odorizzi, rhp, accepted $17.8 million qualifying offer; re-signed Michael Pineda, rhp, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Alex Avila, c, Arizona, to a $4.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Sergio Romo, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Clippard, rhp, Cleveland, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (1) -- Signed Gerrit Cole, rhp, Houston, to a $324 million, nine-year contract.

OAKLAND (1) -- Re-signed Jake Diekman, lhp, to a $7.5 million, two-year contract.

SEATTLE (1) -- Signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (2) -- Signed Kyle Gibson, rhp, Minnesota, to a $28 million, three-year contract; signed Jordan Lyles, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $16 million, two-year contract.

TORONTO (1) -- Signed Tanner Roark, rhp, Oakland, to a $24 million, two-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) -- Signed Stephen Vogt, c, San Francisco, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Madison Bumgarner, lhp, San Francisco, to an $85 million, five-year contract.

ATLANTA (7) -- Re-signed Nick Markakis, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tyler Flowers, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Darren O'Day, rhp to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Will Smith, rhp, San Francisco, to a $40 million, three-year contract; re-signed Chris Martin, rhp, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Travis d'Arnaud, c, Tampa Bay, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Cole Hamels, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $18 million, one-year contract.

CINCINNATI (2) -- Signed Mike Moustakas, 3b-2b, Milwaukee, to a $64 million, four-year contract; signed Wade Miley, lhp, Houston, to a $15 million, two-y5ear contract.

MILWAUKEE (4) -- Signed Brett Anderson, lhp, Oakland, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Avisaíl García, of, Tampa Bay, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Justin Smoak, 1b, Toronto, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Eric Sogard, 2b, Tampa Bay, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (4) -- Re-signed Brad Brach, rhp, to a $850,000, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Rick Porcello, rhp, Boston to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Dellin Betances, rhp, New York Yankees, to $10.5 million, one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (2) -- Signed Zack Wheeler, rhp, New York Mets, to a $118 million, five-year contractl; signed Didi Gregorius, ss, New York Yankees, to a $14 million, one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) -- Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (1) -- Signed Drew Pomeranz, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $34 million, four-year contract.

WASHINGTON (3) -- Re-signed Stephen Strasburg, rhp, to a $245 million, seven-year contract; re-signed Howie Kendrick, 2b, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Yan Gomes, c, to a $10 million, two-year contract.

MLB Calendar

Jan. 10 -- Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 21 -- Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame voting results announced.

Feb. 3-21 -- Salary arbitration hearings, Phoenix.

Feb. 4-6 -- Owners meetings, Orlando, Florida.

Feb. 11 -- Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 16 -- Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 21 -- Mandatory reporting date.

March 26 -- Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 28-30 -- New York Mets vs. Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

June 10-12 -- Amateur draft, Omaha, Neb.

June 15 -- International amateur signing period closes.

July 2 -- International amateur signing period opens.

July 10 -- Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

July 14 -- All-Star Game at Los Angeles.

July 26 -- Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 -- Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 13 -- New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 23 -- Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 -- Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 -- Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Sept. 29-30 -- Wild-card games.

Oct. 20 -- World Series starts.

October TBA -- Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA -- Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA -- Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

