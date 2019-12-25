• Prince Philip was released from a London hospital Tuesday after being treated for what Buckingham Palace called a "pre-existing condition." Buckingham Palace said the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II left to join the rest of Britain's royal family for Christmas at the queen's rural retreat in Sandringham in eastern England. Live footage showed the prince leaving the hospital on foot and entering a vehicle unaided. He was dressed elegantly with his tie in a Windsor knot and waved to a nurse as he departed the hospital. In a statement, the Palace said the prince left hospital after being discharged by his doctor and "is now back at Sandringham." Philip had been in the private King Edward VII hospital since Friday. His admittance was said to have been a "precautionary measure." Buckingham Palace has not given details about his ailment or the nature of his treatment. He has suffered from heart disease and other ailments including a bladder infection in recent years and has largely stepped out of the public eye since he announced his retirement from royal duties in 2017. On Monday, Prince Charles said his father was faring well but was suffering from age-related problems. "When you get to that age, things don't work so well," he said.

• Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was handcuffed and cited on a misdemeanor marijuana charge in North Carolina hours after he performed a concert and gave away toys to children. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, on counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer Monday night, according to a police statement. The police statement said officers working outside the concert venue, Bojangles Arena, noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the van that had taken Kirk there. Officers say they approached the vehicle and could see marijuana through the windows by using their flashlights. The police statement said the marijuana in plain view gave them probable cause to take further action. Officers said they waited until after the concert and approached Kirk as he was exiting the venue, but he walked away and refused to speak to them. "Officers stated they detained Kirk in handcuffs and indicated they legally searched the vehicle," the news release said. "Officers stated they located marijuana in the vehicle and Kirk was transported to another location for the safety and security of Kirk and the officers." Kirk told reporters he believes officers unlawfully searched his car while he was on stage. He says officers target him every time he is in Charlotte. "They follow me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars," Kirk said.

Rapper DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, in Los Angeles, on Sept. 23, 2019, before headlining a concert at UCLA to welcome first year students. (Jessica Lehrman/The New York Times)

A Section on 12/25/2019