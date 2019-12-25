No-signal pullover yields drug arrest

A Little Rock woman who failed to use a turn signal Monday was arrested after deputies found more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car and home, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County deputies pulled Virginia Vidal, 37, over at 7620 Baseline Road after she did not use a turn signal while pulling into a gas station, the report said. Inside Vidal's car, deputies found four pounds of meth, the report said.

While talking with officers, Vidal said she had six more pounds of methamphetamine and $9,000 at her residence at 21 Newstead Drive, the report said.

Deputies charged Vidal with trafficking methamphetamine and transported her to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Tuesday in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to the jail's roster.

UAMS police: Man destroyed 2 gates

UAMS Medical Center police officers arrested a Hampton man who destroyed two mechanical gates at the hospital Monday, an arrest report said.

Officers for University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center said Carl Dewayne Crawford, 55, destroyed two mechanical gates on hospital property Monday evening while he was drunk, the report said.

Officers arrested Crawford on charges of criminal mischief and public intoxication, the report said.

Crawford was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Tuesday evening.

Metro on 12/25/2019