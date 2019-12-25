No time for Grinches in sports around state

Tis the day of Christmas, and all through the state, it is time for the annual gift giving before it's too late.

Hunter Yurachek, the University of Arkansas athletic director, who had to fire the football and basketball coaches less than a year apart, how about three years without a hint of change and a heavy dose of March Madness.

Sam Pittman, the head football coach who certainly doesn't act like he's never been a coordinator or head coach. Not sure how he's going to top what he's already done, but continued success with hiring a top-shelf staff.

Eric Musselman, who has already created his own form of excitement for Razorback basketball, a continuation of his team's effort. He is a little like watching Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson in one energetic body.

Terry Mohajir, things are running smooth at Arkansas State, so just more of the same for the Red Wolves athletic director.

Blake Anderson, the football coach who has endured the most heartbreaking time with an unwavering faith, may he have a great recruiting class.

Frank Fletcher, one of the all-time great thoroughbred owners (and friends), may all of his trips to Hot Springs end in the winner's circle.

Chuck "Pigskin Preacher" Monan, it is hard to give something to someone so blessed. His new church, Pinnacle Church of Christ, is less than 2 years old and is north of 300 members. He touches lives in the most positive of ways. For him, a plate of smothered tamales at our next lunch with Curtis Eubanks.

Laurence Alexander, UAPB's chancellor, the best of luck in landing a new athletic director who has experience and is willing to teach others how to be an AD.

Brad Teague, the UCA athletic director, what is going on with his men's basketball situation is not public knowledge, so some peace of mind knowing that everything is going to be OK.

Darrell Walker, whose 8-5 UALR Trojans basketball team is improving, continued success and no more injuries.

Joe Foley, whose UALR women's teams are always better in February and March, just let his players keep listening and learning from a great teacher, coach and person.

Keith Jackson, a great trip to New Orleans to celebrate his 25 years of P.A.R.K.

Joe Kleine, who has become a grandfather, more games on the SEC Network.

Walter Hussman, who has received nationwide attention for his development of the iPad initiative, time to meet with all the people who are looking for his wisdom and help.

Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, continued growth.

Tommy Smith, David Bazzel and Roger Scott, who carry me every Monday morning on The Show With No Name, a day of family bliss.

Justin Acri, a very Merry Christmas. And for the other shows he is repsonible for on 103.7-FM, The Buzz, continued success.

Jerry Webster, Donald McDonald, Ed Daniel and Sandy Stroop are my Thursday men's group, and for them a great 2020.

John Mobbs, Frank Fellone, Paul Smith, Griffin Smith, Estel Jeffery are my Tuesday adviser's group, continued laughter and friendship.

Bob Holt and Tom Murphy, the two hardest-working sports journalists in this state and maybe the SEC, no delayed flights for at least a year.

For the rest of the Democrat-Gazette sports staff, which turns out one of the best products in the country daily, my heart feels thanks. That goes for the news and features folks, too.

For my family, who celebrated together Sunday, many more years of honoring Mom's memory when we get together to laugh, cry and pray.

