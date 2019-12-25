Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Watt back at practice

J.J. Watt returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, clearing the way for the star defensive end to play in the team's playoff game in two weeks. Watt has been out since Oct. 27 after tearing a pectoral muscle, an injury which required surgery. The Texans will have 21 days from Tuesday to take him off the injured reserve and add him to the active roster. If they plan to play him in their first playoff game during the weekend of Jan. 4-5, they'll have to activate him by 3 p.m. Central the day before the game. Watt has been working out with the team's trainers and medical staff for a while, and said he's felt good during those workouts. He said he's been wearing a harness during those workouts and that he'll continue to wear that to protect himself during team practices. The harness keeps his arm from being pulled too far backward, but it will not restrict him from moving his arm forward or raising it up. Players on injured reserve must miss eight games before returning, and Watt has missed seven so far, meaning he could not play in Houston's regular-season finale against Tennessee on Sunday.

Ramsey's season over

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not play in the season finale against Arizona on Sunday because of a knee injury. Coach Sean McVay said that Ramsey is out after suffering a knee injury in a 34-31 loss at San Francisco on Saturday that eliminated the Rams (8-7) from playoff contention. "He had a Grade 2 sprain of the LCL and will be out for the game," McVay said Tuesday. Ramsey should recover in 4-6 weeks and is not expected to require surgery, McVay said. Ramsey had 33 tackles, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble in nine games with the Rams after being acquired from Jacksonville in a trade Oct. 15.

Rudolph put on IR

Mason Rudolph's star-crossed season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers placed the second-year quarterback on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after Rudolph hurt his left shoulder in the third quarter of a loss to the New York Jets. The move clears up Pittsburgh's quarterback picture heading into the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Devlin "Duck" Hodges will make his fifth consecutive start for the Steelers (8-7), who are in a tie with Tennessee for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Paxton Lynch will serve as Hodges' primary backup. The Steelers signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett to the practice squad on Tuesday to provide depth. There's little chance the Steelers turn to Lynch. A first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2016, the Steelers signed Lynch to the practice squad in September and he's done limited work with the starting group.

BASEBALL

Mets sign Betances



The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Dellin Betances on a one-year contract with a player option for 2021. The Mets announced the deal with the four-time All-Star on Tuesday. Betances is guaranteed $10.5 million under the contract. The 31-year-old, who is from New York, is staying in his hometown after spending his first eight seasons in the majors with the Yankees. He missed most of 2019 because of injuries. Betances' season ended after just eight pitches. He tore an Achilles tendon in his first appearance back from a lat injury that had sidelined him since spring training. Betances was the first reliever in baseball history to have 100 or more strikeouts in five consecutive seasons (2014-2018). The right-hander led all major-league relievers in strikeouts in each year from 2014-2016. In 2018, Betances made 66 appearances, with a 2.70 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 662/3 innings. He has made nine career playoff appearances, with a 3.27 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 11 innings.

Padres add from Japan

The San Diego Padres have added a reliever who excelled in Japan, signing right-hander Pierce Johnson to a two-year contract. Johnson's deal includes a club option for 2022. The move was announced Monday by General Manager A.J. Preller. The 28-year-old Johnson spent last season as a setup man for the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, where he went 2-3 with a 1.38 ERA and 40 holds in 58 appearances. He racked up 91 strikeouts against 13 walks and allowed 2 home runs in 582/3 innings. Johnson was drafted 43rd overall by the Chicago Cubs in 2012 out of Missouri State. He is 3-2 with a 5.44 ERA in 38 major-league relief outings for the Cubs (2017) and Giants (2018). He has made 74 starts in 147 minor-league games, going 29-21 with a 3.26 ERA and 488 strikeouts in 467 innings.

BASKETBALL

Nuggets extend Malone

The Denver Nuggets have signed Coach Michael Malone to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season. Malone has helped build the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender since taking over in 2015-16. Denver advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season. Malone guided the Nuggets to 33 victories in his first season at the helm. They jumped to 40 wins, then 46, and 54 last season, including the league's best home record. Denver is off to a 21-8 start this season behind the play of versatile big man Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray. Malone also had his contract extended with Denver on Oct. 17, 2018. He has a 194-163 record with Denver. That puts him fourth in franchise history in wins among head coaches.

