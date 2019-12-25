Sherwood teen charged with murder of mother; father accused of hindering son's apprehension

A Sherwood man and son were in the Pulaski County jail on Christmas facing charges that accuse the teen of killing his mother and the father of covering it up, according to arrest reports.

Carson Gregory Glover, 19, faces a charge of capital murder in the death of his mother, Sonya Glover, who was found Saturday lying in blood on her couch at 221 West Woodruff Ave., the report said. William Gregory Glover, Sonya's husband and Carson's father, reported finding the woman's body just before midnight Saturday.

William Glover told officers he'd found his wife dead on the couch in the living room of their home. In multiple interviews, William Glover said he didn't know what happened, the report said.

A family member showed investigators a voicemail from William Glover wherein the man yells at his son, Carson Glover, the report said.

"On the recording, William is saying, 'You killed her, you bastard," the report said. "Later William is heard asking, 'Where's the murder weapon?'"

Sherwood police officers arrested William Glover, 55, on Monday on a charge of hindering apprehension, according to the jail roster.

Pulaski County marriage records show the couple married when William was 20 and Sonya was 19. They'd been married 34 years.

Officers arrested Carson Glover on Christmas Eve, according to the jail's roster. Both were in the Pulaski County jail without bond late Wednesday evening.