RECIPES: Easy holiday fare, libations let cooks join in hello-2020 fun

While most Christmas merriment is behind us we've still got one more festive occasion to go — saying "Good riddance, 2019" and "Hello, 2020."

We can think of no more perfect way to do that than with a spread of snacks and drinks to be shared with family and friends.

The following recipes will keep the cook and the bartender out of the kitchen, enjoying the party with their simplicity and convenience.

Smoked Almonds (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons)

Sure, you can buy delicious smoked almonds at the grocery store, but making this cheater version at home is fun too. Especially if you want to vary the smoke flavor or make a lower-sodium version. A quick soak in liquid smoke stands in for an outdoor smoker.

Smoked Almonds

3 cups shelled, unroasted almonds

1 (4-ounce) bottle liquid smoke (we used mesquite flavored)

1 tablespoon butter, melted

A few pinches coarse salt, or to taste (we used Diamond Crystal kosher salt)

Heat oven to 250 degrees.

Soak almonds in liquid smoke for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain well. Spread almonds in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Toast at 250 degrees until crisp, stirring every 15 minutes or so, for about 1 hour. Brush hot nuts with melted butter and season with salt to taste. Cool to room temperature. Store in an airtight container.

Makes 3 cups.

Recipe adapted from Mrs. Marshall Martin in A Cook's Tour of Shreveport (1964 edition)

Spicy, Sweet and Sour Meatballs (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons)

Sweet and sour meatballs are classic crowd-pleasing party fare. This version expands on the classic by adding a hint of spice. We like to use cranberry sauce, but grape jelly works just as well.

Spicy, Sweet and Sour Meatballs

1 (14-ounce) can cranberry sauce OR 1 ½ cups grape jelly

1 (12-ounce) bottle chili sauce such as Heinz

1 (2-pound) bag frozen, fully cooked meatballs

Ground black pepper, to taste

Ground red pepper (cayenne), to taste

To prepare on the stove: Combine sauces in a large saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring until smooth. Add meatballs. Season to taste with the peppers. Cover and cook until meatballs are heated through, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

To prepare in a slow cooker: Place meatballs in a slow cooker. Combine sauces and peppers and pour over meatballs. Cover and cook 4 hours on high.

Olives in Bacon

12 large stuffed olives

6 strips bacon, cut in half crosswise

Wrap each olive in a slice of bacon. Secure with a toothpick. Broil or bake, watching closely and turning occasionally, until bacon is crisp on all sides.

Variations:

Stuff each olive with a smoked almond before wrapping in bacon.

Use dates in place of the olives. Stuff with a smoked almond, if desired.

Basic recipe adapted from Mrs. W.R. Dyess in PEO Cookbook With the Presbyterian Auxiliary Cook Book Included (1976)

Hot Artichoke Dip (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons)

Hot Artichoke Dip

1 (12-ounce) jar artichoke hearts, drained

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, cut into chunks

1 ounce freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 egg

5 to 6 drops hot sauce, optional

1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided use

Crackers, crudites or other desired dippers for serving

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine artichokes, cream cheese, parmesan, garlic, egg, hot sauce and 1 cup of the mozzarella in a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. Transfer mixture to a 1-quart casserole dish or oven-safe skillet. Sprinkle top with the remaining mozzarella. Bake uncovered 20 to 30 minutes or until hot and lightly browned. Serve with your favorite dippers.

Alternately, combine artichokes, cream cheese, parmesan, garlic, egg, hot sauce and all of the mozzarella in a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. Transfer mixture to a 1-quart slow cooker and cook on low, stirring occasionally, until heated through.

Fruited Ice Ring (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons)

An ice ring — water, juice or club soda frozen in a tube pan — plain or embellished with fruits, herbs or flowers is a flavorful and attractive way to keep punch or a batched cocktail cool.

If you don't have a tube pan, or if you prefer to float multiple pieces of ice, a muffin pan will work well too.

Fruited Ice Ring

Up to 3 cups fresh fruit (berries, pomegranate arils, sliced citrus), edible flowers, herbs or citrus peels

Up to 4 cups club soda, water or fruit juice

In a tube (Bundt) pan small enough to fit inside your punch bowl, or a muffin pan, layer up to 3 cups whole or sliced fruit, edible flowers and citrus peels. Pour water, club soda or juice over fruit. Freeze until solid, several hours to overnight.

To unmold: Dip bottom of pan in warm water for a few seconds. Invert over a large plate, tapping on bottom of pan to release. If using a silicone pan, peel pan away from ice.

Place in punch bowl.

Sparkling Pomegranate Punch (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

This punch can be made alcohol-free by using orange soda or ginger ale in place of the orange liqueur and sparkling wine.

Sparkling Pomegranate Punch

1 ½ cups pomegranate juice

1 cup pear nectar

¼ cup orange liqueur such as Grand Marnier or Gran Gala (see note)

1 (750-mL) bottle sparkling wine such as Prosecco or Champagne

Ice — cubes or ring (instructions above)

In a large pitcher, combine pomegranate juice, pear nectar and orange-flavored liqueur. Slowly add sparkling wine. Transfer mixture to a punch bowl with an ice ring or serve over ice.

Makes 8 to 12 servings.

Note: To make this alcohol-free, substitute orange soda or ginger ale for the orange liqueur and sparkling wine.

Twinkle Punch

1 cup vodka

½ cup elderflower liqueur such as St. Germain

1 (750-mL) bottle sparkling wine

Fruited Ice Ring (instructions above; we used raspberries, pomegranate arils and limes)

Combine vodka, elderflower liqueur and sparkling wine in a pitcher and mix well. Place Fruited Ice Ring in punch bowl. Carefully pour punch into punch bowl. Serve in champagne flutes.

Makes 8 to 12 servings.

Recipe adapted from Let's Get Fizzical by Pippa Guy

Big Batch Boulevardier (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons)

This cousin of the Negroni uses whiskey — usually bourbon or rye — in place of gin. The result is an alluring, boozy drink that is both bitter and sweet in all the best ways. Using rye rather than bourbon will add a hint of peppery spice. Whether to use Campari or Cappelletti is up to you. Both are bright red-hued Italian aperitifs with bitter, citrusy profiles. However, Cappelletti is has a softer finish and a smaller price tag.

Big Batch Boulevardier

12 ounces rye or bourbon

8 ounces Campari or Cappelletti

8 ounces sweet vermouth

8 ounces water

Ice for serving, optional

Orange twists

In a pitcher or small punch bowl, combine the whiskey, Campari (or Cappelletti), vermouth and water. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 2 hours.

Just before serving, stir well to recombine. Serve over ice or in chilled glasses; garnish each drink with an orange twist.

Mixture will keep, refrigerated, for up to 1 month.

Makes enough for 8 cocktails.

Recipe adapted from America's Test Kitchen How to Cocktail

Food on 12/25/2019