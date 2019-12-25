COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Edwards decommits

Defensive end Tyrece Edwards, who committed to former University of Arkansas coach Chad Morris in July, announced Tuesday on Twitter he was reopening his recruitment.

His teammate, linebacker Drew Francis, who also committed to Morris during the summer, reopened his recruiting Monday.

Edwards, 6-3, 240 pounds, of Knoxville (Tenn.) West, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Arizona, Indiana, Wake Forest, Tulane, Memphis, Arkansas State and others.

Arkansas has one commitment from safety Mike Harris, who committed to the previous staff. The Razorbacks have nine signees going into the Feb. 5 national signing day.

-- Richard Davenport

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

All-Arkansas Preps nominations accepted

Nominations are being accepted for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps football team.

Nominations should include the player's class, position, height, weight, 40-yard dash time and the following statistics for each position:

QUARTERBACKS Passing yards, attempts, completions, touchdowns, interceptions.

RUNNING BACKS Rushing yards, attempts, touchdowns, yards per carry, yards per game.

WIDE RECEIVERS Receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS Tackles, sacks, interceptions, pass breakups, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, touchdowns.

SPECIAL TEAMS Kickoff returns, return yardage, touchdowns; punt returns, return yardage, touchdowns; field goals made, field goals attempted, longest field goal; extra points made, extra points attempted; longest punt.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN Sacks allowed, blocking grades.

There will be a first team, a second team and an underclassman team. Offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, underclassman of the year and coach of the year also will be selected.

Coaches and statisticians are asked to nominate no more than three players from their own team and no more than three players from their respective conference.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 3. Email nominations to jmuck@arkansasonline.com.

Coaches are also asked to send mug shots of nominees for possible publication.

The All-Arkansas Preps football team will be released Jan. 12.

-- Jeremy Muck

BASEBALL

Pittman signs contract

Former University of Arkansas at Little Rock designated hitter Riley Pittman signed Tuesday with the Quebec Capitales of the independent Frontier League.

Pittman batted a career-high .325 last season with 14 home runs and 53 RBI on his way to being named a first-team all-Sun Belt Conference selection. He is second all-time at UALR in career RBI (116) and plate appearances (613), and is seventh in career hits (173).

The Capitales are coming off a 36-59 record last season.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

