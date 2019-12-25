Trump calls up troops, sailors for Christmas

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the military Tuesday in a video conference from his Mar-a Lago resort in South Florida. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1225trump/. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump is calling members of the military stationed across the world to share greetings ahead of the Christmas holiday. Trump is speaking by video conference with service members from all five branches from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where is he is on a more than two-week vacation.

Trump has been largely out of the spotlight since delivering a speech to conservative students in nearby West Palm Beach on Saturday, spending his days golfing on his private course and greeting the well-heeled members of his clubs.

"I want to wish you an amazing Christmas," Trump told the service members, who included Marines in Afghanistan, an Army unit in Kuwait, a Navy unit in the Gulf of Aden and a Coast Guard station in Alaska.

Trump was also asked what he'd bought his wife, first lady Melania Trump, for Christmas. He said he'd bought her a "beautiful card," but was "still working on a Christmas present."

"You made me think. I'm going to have to start working on that real fast," he said.

While Trump offered holiday greetings, hundreds of American troops based in Syria have received Christmas gifts thanks to Operation Holiday Express, launched by U.S.-led coalition forces from across the border in neighboring Iraq.

In addition to the presents, Christmas tunes were provided by a military band from the 1st Infantry Division, flown in from Fort Riley, Kan. The soldiers received stockings stuffed with candy, toiletries and other gifts. Most were donated by military support organizations in the U.S., as well as churches and charity organizations, coalition spokesman Col. Myles Caggins said.

Caggins said the aim of Operation Holiday Express was to bring a little Christmas cheer to those on active duty. AP toured bases in five locations: the al-Omar oil field, Deir el-Zour, Shaddadeh, Hassakeh and Rumeilan.

