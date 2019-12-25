UNDER THE RADAR: Foreman's Robbie Smith

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Foreman’s Robbie Smith.

Class: 2020

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-8, 175 pounds

Stats: Recorded 1,800 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns in limited action; 43 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 3 passes defended and 1 interception.

Interest: Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas-Monticello

Coach Adrain Ivory:

“Explosive three-sport athlete. Electric with ball in his hands. Scored an average of once every four times he touched the ball. Played tailback and receiver, return specialist. Was solid defensively at free safety and cornerback when we needed a man-to-man lock down defender. Not many balls thrown his direction. He was voted outstanding running back for our conference and helped lead his team to an 11-1 record and the first outright conference championship in over 30 years. Great work ethic and even better kid."