Woman's death probed as homicide

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:50 a.m.

Authorities said they found a woman dead in her west Arkansas home and suspect foul play.

They are investigating the case as a homicide.

Mansfield police officers and a family member found the body of Melinda Rogers, 57, around 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Broadway, according to a news release Tuesday.

Police went to the home to perform a welfare check, according to the news release, after a woman's arrest in Nacogdoches County, Texas, prompted authorities in that state to call Arkansas law enforcement.

Arkansas State Police took over the Mansfield investigation at the request of local authorities and did not release the identity of the woman arrested in Texas, the charges she faces or her connection to Rogers' death.

Rogers' body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Arkansas to determine her cause of death.

Mansfield is about 30 miles south of Fort Smith.

