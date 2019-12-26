Motorcyclist dies in Christmas morning crash on Arkansas highway

A 30-year-old Arkansas man died in a wreck early Christmas morning near Wynne, state police said.

Ryan Andrews of Wynne was riding a Honda CBR600 motorcycle north on Arkansas 193 near County Road 532 when he lost control of the vehicle, according to a preliminary state police crash report.

The motorcycle traveled off the road to the right and struck a culvert before coming to a rest.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to the report. No other injuries were listed by state police.

At least 486 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.