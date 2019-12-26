DANCE: Ballet-hoo

Alexandra Elagina and Kostyantyn Vinovoy (above) will dance the lead roles of Masha and the Nutcracker Prince for today's 3 p.m. Great Russian Nutcracker matinee with Alisa Aleekseva and Shota Onodera in the roles for the 7 p.m. performance at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

'Tis the day after Christmas, and all through most houses, folks are disposing of wrapping paper, cardboard and Christmas dinner leftovers.

But the 36 dancers of the Moscow Ballet "Green" company, on the road through Monday, are getting ready to perform its Great Russian Nutcracker for Central Arkansas audiences, 3 and 7 p.m. today at Robinson Center Performance Hall.

Great Russian Nutcracker When: 3 and 7 p.m. today Where: Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets: $32-$72. nutcracker.com/your-city ticketmaster.com

New in this year's Great Russian Nutcracker production: a peacock puppet that can actually spread its tail 8 feet across the stage. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Moscow Ballet, based not in Moscow but in western Massachusetts, employs dancers trained in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, as well as designers from around the world. It's nearing the end of its 27th annual Great Russian Nutcracker North American tour.

In Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky's classic ballet, a young girl (Marie in the original German story, Masha in Russian, Clara in most American productions) falls asleep after receiving a magical nutcracker for Christmas who — maybe she dreams it, maybe it's reality — turns into a handsome prince who defends her from a rodent army, then leads her through a snowy landscape into a fantasy world where the residents dance a series of regional variations in her honor.

This version of the story, unique to Moscow Ballet, sets the second act, not in the Kingdom of the Sweets, but in the Land of Peace and Freedom, where their guide is the Dove of Peace.

The international aspect: Fanciful flying puppets (Dove of Peace, a Firebird and, new this year, a Peacock with an 8-foot tail) were created in South Africa. From Russian designer Valentin Federov comes a quartet of 12-foot-tall dancing puppets — unicorn, elephant, bull and bear. A European-style toy theater with rod puppets that foretell the ballet's story were created in Prague. Costumes and hand-painted sets from designer Carl Sprague, known for his work with Wes Anderson, originated in St. Petersburg. The snow scene features a Russian troika sleigh, bearing Russian characters Ded Moroz (Father Christmas) and Snegurochka (the Snow Maiden).

The snow forest bridges Act I and Act II of the Great Russian Nutcracker. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Unlike American Nutcracker productions, in which the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier are the stars of the second act, the lead dancers playing Masha and the Nutcracker Prince incorporate those variations.

Alexandra Elagina and Kostyantyn Vinovoy are dancing those roles in the matinee; Alisa Aleekseva and Shota Onodera will take them on for the evening performance.

In this part of the world, The Nutcracker is almost exclusively restricted to Christmas, but in Russia and other parts of eastern Europe, where classical ballet is more common, The Nutcracker alternates with classics by Tchaikovsky (Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty) and other composers year-round, says the Moscow Ballet's Alisa Bolotnikova, who was in Little Rock in July teaching a weeklong intensive at the company's area host school, Dancers' Corner.

"In Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, they dance these parts in their own theaters," she says. "Every day is a new performance. Nutcracker isn't seasonal; it's done throughout the year."

Elagina, with Bolotnikova interpreting, adds that it's always the same story, but "different Nutcracker productions vary a little bit — there's different choreography," though it's almost always at least based on the original steps that Marius Petipa created for the ballet, which premiered in 1892 in St. Petersburg.

"Every role has special challenges," Vinovoy says, "the character, the technique. Every role is special."

"Every performance, there is something new," Elagina says. "I really enjoy performing for American audiences. Here, modern and contemporary [ballet] is more popular; in Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan, classic ballet is more popular and American audiences don't see it as often. So it's important that American people come to this show."

A 12-foot-tall unicorn puppet is part of the French Variation. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

