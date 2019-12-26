Benton County approves Lowell quarry, sets conditions

Signs against a proposed quarry were commonplace in Lowell in July. Benton County’s Planning Board voted 4-2 on Dec. 18 to approve the quarry over objections from nearby property owners. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER)

BENTONVILLE -- A limestone quarry near Lowell must address a long list of stipulations before it can begin to operate, a county official said.

Benton County's Planning Board voted 4-2 on Dec. 18 to approve the quarry over objections from nearby property owners. The project was tabled indefinitely in December 2018 before revised plans were resubmitted to the Planning Department in November.

Seven of the 10 stipulations have to be completed before the quarry can begin operations, said Taylor Reamer, county planning director. The other items are long-term validation/maintenance requirements, Reamer said. Three of the 10 stipulations were added at the last Planning Board meeting.

Tim Sorey with Sand Creek Engineering, representing Anchor Stone, seemed agreeable to the stipulations as the Dec. 18 meeting wore on. Anchor Stone of Tulsa would lease the land and quarry the stone.

"Our intention is to have a vote tonight," Sorey said. "We do not want to table this project."

The Cross Hollows mine is at 1425 N. Old Wire Road, just northeast of Lowell. It has been used as a red dirt mine since 2008.

Part of the 135 acres owned by David Covington is laid out in 10-acre sections. Each section represents a five-year operating period for proposed limestone production, according to the Planning Department's summary on the project.

A paved private haul road is planned to access South First Street. The private road would be just west of North Old Wire Road. Trucks leaving the quarry would be on Cross Hollow Road and Dogwood Drive for a short span before getting onto the private road.

Residents who are against the quarry plan to continue their opposition, according to postings on the Cross Hollows Quarry Facebook page. The Facebook page has more than 560 members.

"The quarry still has 10 stipulations that they have to abide by. Should they break any of them, report it" to the Planning Board, Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and anyone else, Kathy Short Saldivar wrote after the meeting. "Let's show them that we still mean business!"

The appeal process for the residents would be to circuit court, Reamer said.

Bob Bracy was one of the two Planning Board members who voted no. Vice Chairman Stephen Torrez also voted no.

Bracy at the meeting said he was concerned about the scale and long-term use of the project.

"It's a unique quarry. It's a unique neighborhood," he said.

Covington would have had the option to appeal to the county's Board of Appeals had the permit been denied, Reamer said.

