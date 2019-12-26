Bus service suit moves forward

Charles Askew is mostly deaf, cannot drive and depends on the city bus to get around.

Shortly after Rock Region Metro, the transit authority for Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County, suspended him on Jan. 1, and again on Jan. 31, from riding its buses for 30 days, he filed a federal lawsuit complaining that the suspensions are unconstitutional. In an amended suit filed Oct. 11, he contends that the suspensions were imposed in retaliation for his complaints about the service, including about a bus driver deliberately pulling away from a curb last December as he approached, to keep him from boarding.

In addition to placing hundreds of phone calls to Rock Region Metro complaining about its services and his suspensions, Askew filed a federal lawsuit against the service in 2018 that was thrown out for failing to state a proper claim for relief. He has also complained to the governor's office, to City Hall, and, since the filing of his latest federal lawsuit, to the civil-rights division of the Federal Transit Administration.

But last week, a federal magistrate judge recommended that a district judge allow Askew to pursue his most recent case, which was filed by a court-appointed attorney, Will Shelton of the Trammel Law Firm in Little Rock.

While suggesting that Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. toss out some of Askew's claims, U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Ray said he would deny a defense motion to dismiss individual-capacity First Amendment retaliation claims and civil conspiracy claims against head supervisor Charles Frazier; Director of Operations Donna Bowers; and supervisor Charles Jackson.

In evaluating the First Amendment retaliation claims in a light most favorable to Askew, as the law requires at this stage of a lawsuit, Ray said the accusations Askew alleges "are sufficient [but not by much] to state a claim" against the three.

Ray, whose job is to review the case and make recommendations to Marshall, suggested dismissing a similar First Amendment retaliation claim against Wilson Vaughn, a Rock Region Metro supervisor whose duties include taking complaints from the public and serving suspension letters. Ray noted that the allegations against Vaughn establish only that he delivered the Jan. 31 suspension letter to Askew, which was part of his job.

Ray also recommended dismissing municipal-liability claims Askew asserted against Rock Region Metro, as well as official-capacity claims against the individual employees, as requested by defense attorneys Stephen Bingham and Alexander Clark of the Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon and Galchus firm in Little Rock.

The individual-capacity claims would expose only the individual employees, and not the service, to legal liability. Askew is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Ray's Dec. 13 recommendation notes that Askew also alleges that on March 2, the bus service and the employees retaliated against him again by having him falsely arrested on a charge of misdemeanor second-degree terroristic threatening. Ray notes that Askew was convicted in Little Rock District Court of that charge and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, and that he has appealed the convictions to Pulaski County Circuit Court, where a jury trial is scheduled for April.

"If these convictions stand, it will be extremely difficult for Mr. Askew to make a plausible argument that 'retaliation' played a role in the decisions ... to suspend him from riding public transportation or that there was anything false or improper about Defendants having him arrested on charges that resulted in convictions," Ray wrote.

In the lawsuit, the 59-year-old Askew alleges that despite his numerous attempts at appealing his suspensions from riding the bus, "Metro has never afforded him the appellate process that the suspension letters state he is entitled to."

The suit also alleges that Rock Region Metro employees have placed Askew on a speakerphone "to mock him," when he calls in with complaints. It notes that he has an 80% hearing loss and, "as a result his speech has a certain identifier."

It says bus drivers have "humiliated" Askew by pulling away from the curb so he couldn't board the bus and alleges that the employees have made false claims of criminal activity against him, such as by reporting that he was disrobing on a bus and had made threats against employees, including, in 2017, "a threat of a Columbine style attack on Metro," which Ray noted Askew has denied.

Shelton wrote, in explaining the allegations that Rock Region Metro employees conspired to violate Askew's rights, "One preferred method of retaliation is to suspend Mr. Askew without cause. The issuance of suspensions requires the various defendants to work together to approve, sign, and serve the suspension. The conspiracy also operates to deny Jr. Askew his appeal rights and deny him access to video evidence so that the baseless nature of the suspensions never comes to light."

Ray recommended to Marshall that Askew's civil conspiracy claim be allowed to proceed to trial along with his claims against the employees in their individual capacities.

Metro on 12/26/2019