ON THE GO: Lighting displays linger after Christmas; check out creatures at nature center

LINGERING LIGHTS

Christmas may be over, but the lights twinkle on at displays across the state. For example:

• The Promenade at Chenal, 17711 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, has a synchronized Holiday Lights & Sounds Animated Tree Show, starting on the hour, 5-10 p.m., through Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 821-5552 or visit reddevelopment.com/promenade-at-chenal.

• Drive through over a mile of glowing displays at the annual Enchanted Forest Trail of Lights, 6-9:30 p.m. through Monday. The trail entrance is at the Sherwood Sports Complex, 511 Bear Paw Road, Sherwood. Admission is free; donations are accepted. Call (501) 413-8030.

• Visitors can stroll through millions of lights in a natural setting at Garvan Woodland Gardens, 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs, open 4-9 p.m. through Tuesday. Tickets are $15, $5 for children 4-12, and it's recommended that people buy them in advance online at garvangardens.org.

CREATURE CONFAB

Over at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center, 602 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, families can focus on our friends in the natural world. From 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, visitors can drop by to create special treats for hungry birds. Then, learn more about lovable otters at "Otters All Around," 2-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 907-0636 or visit centralarkansasnaturecenter.com.

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Kwanzaa celebration (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

KWANZAA CULTURE

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, celebrates the third day of Kwanzaa with its Kwanzaa Community Resource Fair, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The fair showcases community resources, services and health care information as well as a family craft room. Admission is free. Call (501) 683-3593 or visit mosaictemplarscenter.com.

KING COTTON CLASSIC

High school basketball fans can get their fix as Pine Bluff hosts the King Cotton Holiday Classic, Friday-Saturday and Monday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive. Teams from across the country will duke it out on the court to be crowned King Cotton Champion. Tickets are $32-$180 for a three-day pass, $10-$75 for single-day admission, free for kids 6 and younger (for whom tickets are nonetheless required). Visit kingcottonclassic.org.

-- Compiled by Jennifer Nixon

Weekend on 12/26/2019