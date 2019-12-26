Residents on Wednesday pour water over the remains of homes damaged by the wildfire on the outskirts of Valparaiso, Chile. (AP/Aton Chile/Raul Zamora)

Chile fire destroys homes, residents flee

SANTIAGO, Chile -- Helicopters on Wednesday dropped water on the outskirts of the Chilean port city of Valparaiso to extinguish a fire that destroyed.

Dozens of people living in the city's Rocuant and San Roque hills sifted the ruins of their homes after the fire, fanned by strong winds, swept through their neighborhoods on Tuesday. Residents had been evacuated and there were no reports of casualties.

More than 200 homes were destroyed, according to a preliminary count announced by Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel said. He said authorities believe arson caused the blaze and urged people to report any suspicious activity.

The fire was doused in urban areas but remains "active" in the woods, said Ricardo Toro, head of Chile's national emergency office.

Iran, Russia, China to hold naval drill

Iran's armed forces will hold a joint, four-day naval exercise with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The drill, which is to start Saturday, will be the first such trilateral exercise as Tehran seeks to boost military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow as it faces unprecedented economic sanctions from Washington. Visits to Iran by Russian and Chinese naval representatives also have stepped up in recent years.

Iranian military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi said the joint maneuvers, which are aimed at promoting regional security, will extend as far as the Sea of Oman. The drill is seen as a response to recent U.S. maneuvers with its regional ally Saudi Arabia, in which China also participated.

In the wake of recent escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, including attacks on oil vessels and a missile-and-drone assault on the Saudi oil industry, the U.S. has sent a number of American troops to the region and additional missile-defense systems to Saudi Arabia.

Washington alleges that Iran carried out the September attack on the world's largest oil processor in the kingdom and an oil field, which caused oil prices to spike by the biggest percentage since the 1991 Gulf War. Iran has denied the attack and warned any retaliatory attack would result in "all-out war."

In 2017, Iran conducted a joint naval exercise with China near the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, a passageway for nearly a third of all oil traded by sea.

Taliban kidnap Afghan peace activists

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban ambushed a peace convoy in western Afghanistan and abducted 26 activists who were members of a peace movement, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

The insurgents staged the ambush Tuesday in the district of Bala Buluk in Farah province. The Taliban forced the six-vehicle convoy to a halt, then got into the cars and drove them and the activists to an unknown location, said the provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib.

According to Mohib, a police operation is underway to find and free the activists whose convoy was going village to village to rally for peace.

Bismillah Watandost of the People's Peace Movement of Afghanistan, to which the activists belong, said that 27 of their members were abducted by the Taliban in the Farah assault. The different figures could not immediately be reconciled.

The Taliban, who have been active in Farah, have not claimed responsibility for the abductions. However, Watandost also said that tribal elders in the province immediately began an effort to negotiate with the Taliban to release the abducted activists.

The Taliban today hold sway or control practically half of Afghanistan and are at their strongest since the 2001 U.S.-invasion.

Iran cuts internet service, cites security

TEHRAN, Iran -- Authorities in Iran have shut down mobile internet service in some provinces over security concerns, the semiofficial ILNA news agency reported Wednesday.

The report quotes an unnamed official in the country's Telecommunications Ministry as saying the cut could be extended to more provinces if security officials decide it's necessary.

NetBlocks.org, which monitors cybersecurity and internet governance, confirmed ongoing mobile internet disruption in parts of Iran starting Wednesday morning.

The move came as foreign opposition groups have called for protests today. Those protests would coincide with the 40th day since anti-government protests that began after the government tripled the price of gas.

During the protests, the government cut internet service for more than a week across the country.

The ILNA report said mobile internet service was shut down in the Kurdistan, Alborz and Zanjan provinces as well as Shiraz city. The provinces and the city were scenes of unrest during the protests.

Iran has confirmed there were deaths among some protesters during the unrest, but it never gave a death toll. Amnesty International says more than 300 people were killed in the clashes and authorities detained more than 7,000 people.

