Clippers win battle for LA

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Clippers were resilient and dominant in the second half to put away the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Clippers beat the Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday night in the NBA's marquee Christmas game.

The Clippers trailed by 12 points at halftime, by 15 in the third quarter, and by seven in the fourth quarter with 6:39 remaining, but they rallied to improve to 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

"And we didn't flinch," Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said. "Like, we just kind of hung in there. Almost felt like we were biding our time and just trying to make a run. That's something you have to have when things aren't going great for you. You just got to hang in there, and I thought we did that tonight."

Leonard set a franchise record for points on Christmas, and he became the 10th player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists on Dec. 25.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points off the bench, and Paul George added 17.

"We have so many interchanging parts," Clippers guard Lou Williams said. "We have guys that's going to have big nights. I think I had five or six points tonight, and that's just how this team is built. It's going to be different guys every night."

Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 25 points. LeBron James had 23 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds, and Anthony Davis had 24 points. The Lakers have lost four consecutive games.

Williams made two free throws -- after a questionable foul call against Davis for tapping the swingman after his transition layup rimmed out -- to give the Clippers a 105-103 lead with 3:29 to go.

Leonard, who had a three-pointer to cap a 7-0 run to tie it 101-101 with 5:14 remaining, then made four late free throws.

"They wanted it more," Davis said. "We had a lot of mistakes down at the end of the game, mental mistakes at both ends of the floor. We fouled a lot in the fourth quarter, put them to the line. We gave that one away."

Los Angeles had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but video review showed James touched the ball last after Patrick Beverly (Arkansas Razorbacks) knocked it away as James went up for a three-pointer.

"That wasn't the game right there," James said. "I mean, it's a big play and you want to try to get it right, but it wasn't where the game was lost."

WARRIORS 116, ROCKETS 104

SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, Damion Lee had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and Golden State beat Houston.

D'Angelo Russell added 20 points, and Glenn Robinson III had 18 to help the Warriors win their third straight and end the Rockets' four-game winning streak. Injury-ravaged Golden State improved to 7-24.

Russell Westbrook had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Houston. James Harden had 24 points and 11 assists, and Danuel House Jr. had 18 points.

