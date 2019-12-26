College bowl capsules

Miami head coach Manny Diaz looks to an official during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Independence Bowl

MIAMI (6-6) vs. LOUISIANA TECH (9-3)

SITE Independence Stadium, Shreveport

TIME (TV) 3 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Miami by 61/2

SERIES Miami leads 4-0

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Miami is trying to finish the season with a winning record. Louisiana Tech wants a 10-win season for the first time at the FBS level, and a victory would give Coach Skip Holtz his first 10-win season as a head coach since he guided Connecticut to 10 victories in 1998.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisiana Tech QB J'Mar Smith missed two games this season for a suspension after he was found to be in violation of athletic department policy. The Bulldogs were 8-1 at the time, then dropped their next two games. He's back against the Hurricanes.

Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman, if he starts as expected, will be playing in the 52nd game of his career. He started them all, never missing a game in his four seasons.

Quick Lane Bowl

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. E. Michigan (6-6)

SITE Ford Field, Detroit

TIME (TV) 7 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Pittsburgh by 111/2

SERIES Pittsburgh leads 2-0

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi needs to win a bowl game after going 0-4 in his first four seasons. The Panthers and their fans had sights set on a bigger bowl after starting 7-3, but they settled for the Quick Lane Bowl after losing their last two games. Eastern Michigan would like to win a bowl for the first time in program history.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Pittsburgh DT Jaylen Twyman. He leads the team with 10½ sacks, ranking 15th in the country, and the redshirt sophomore may enter the NFL Draft.

Eastern Michigan OT Steven Nielsen. The Denmark native has drawn attention from scouts, who will get a chance to see what he can do against strong competition.

Sports on 12/26/2019