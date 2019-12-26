Crash on I-30 yields DUI, other charges for North Little Rock man

A police report said that a North Little Rock man who was driving while intoxicated with a suspended license, without a seat belt and with his 6-year-old son in the back seat was arrested on seven charges early Wednesday.

State troopers arrested Isaiah Ervin, 43, on charges of first degree endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving, obstructing governmental operations, striking fixtures upon a highway, driving with a suspended license, driving without headlights, and driving without a seat belt, the report said.

Officers responded to a car accident on Interstate 30 Tuesday evening and found Ervin, a woman and a 6-year-old boy in a crashed vehicle, the report said. Ervin's leg was broken and all three people were transported to a hospital. Ervin refused to provide any identification and had a blood alcohol content of .164, the report said.

Ervin was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday evening.