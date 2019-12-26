Dad in jail after tot found alone in car outside North Little Rock mall, police say

Cipriano Rodriguez ( Pulaski County sheriff's office )
A White Hall man was arrested after leaving his child unattended in a running vehicle in the parking lot of McCain Mall in North Little Rock, a report said.
A North Little Rock police officer arrested Cipriano Rodriguez, 39, on a felony charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after another shopper reported that Rodriguez's 2-year-old daughter had been left in the car for more than 25 minutes, the report said.
Rodriguez was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday evening, according to the jail's roster.
Metro on 12/26/2019
