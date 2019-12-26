Dwindling year full of hunting, fishing highlights

In the netherworld between the old year and the new, I look back to highlights past and ahead to highlights to come.

The year 2019 was one of my best for hunting. I can't think of a better one. My highlight was killing my first season limit of Arkansas wild turkeys. Both were mature, long-bearded Grant County gobblers. The first bird was a hunt for the storybooks. The other was so quick and easy that it merited little more than a couple of paragraphs.

I came close to an Arkansas limit in 2017, but I blew my chance on the last day of the season. Turkey hunting is very difficult in Arkansas, so I cherish every bird I've taken in the Natural State. Getting two was a career capstone.

The 2019 deer season was my best for the same reason. It's the first time I killed three antlered bucks in a year.

The first was in Louisiana, while hunting in January as a guest of Will Primos at his famous Cottonmouth. It was my biggest buck. I also got my season limit of two antlered bucks in Arkansas for the first time.

Last year, I resolved to spend less time deer hunting because it is largely unproductive time. This season was economical. I got four deer in four days with four different firearms, two of which were muzzleloaders. In this, I finally broke my muzzleloader jinx. Actually, intensive practice broke the jinx. Range time restored my confidence and produced desirable results.

I broke the ice with a 6-point buck in the first week of modern gun deer season. I got a doe with a muzzleloader two days later, and then capped the season by killing an ancient 4-point buck that I've been following for years through remote camera photographs. The old, toothless monarch was estimated to be 81/2 to 10 years old.

The most comparable season was 2004, when I killed four doe in about 20 seconds during Missouri's antlerless only modern gun season in Chariton County.

I still have two tags, so I'll try to bag one with a crossbow to earn my first Triple Trophy Award. That would immortalize the season for me.

September's highlight was a semiannual pheasant hunt in South Dakota with Billy Roy Wilson, Monty Davenport, Greg Graham, Skip Henry, David Burnett and a cast of Arkansans too numerous to list.

The hunt is always a highlight, in large part because of the drive to and from. What happens in the truck stays in the truck, but something weird is guaranteed to happen.

I had many great fishing trips in 2019, including a memorable wade fishing outing on the Buffalo River at Steel Creek with J.T. Staggs, Rodney Staggs and Rusty Pruitt. J.T. Staggs and I caught a bunch of smallmouth bass and Ozark bass. None were particularly big. It was just a neat day fishing with a neat guy.

Some of my favorite trips were with Ray Tucker of Little Rock, voice of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Trojans and host of Ray Tucker's Arkansas Outdoors on 103.7-FM, The Buzz. The most memorable was a trip on the Buffalo River at Tyler Bend. The fish wouldn't bite our usual summer offerings. On a whim, Tucker tied on a big stickbait and hit paydirt. I have never seen such a short expanse of water produce so many big fish.

About that same time was another great trip with Joe Volpe and his son John Volpe on the Caddo River between Caddo Gap and Glenwood. We caught a bunch of fish in the aftermath of a thunderstorm, including a huge spotted gar that Volpe kept for dinner. He said it was delicious. The trip was most memorable for the laughter, the bad jokes and the good-natured insults that flew among us all afternoon.

Late in the summer was a fine fishing trip at Lower White Oak Lake with Mark Shatley of Camden, who put on a clinic on how to catch big largemouths in hot weather. I got a great story out of it, but the best part was making a new friend. I'll say the same for a fun fishing trip on the Saline River with Mike Burnham of Benton.

I have no expectations for 2020 except to have fun and to share the good times with you, my readers. Thank you for coming along and sharing the adventures.

