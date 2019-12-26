Embiid ensures Bucks stopped

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (left) looks to make a move on Milwaukee’s Robin Lopez during the 76ers’ 121-109 victory over the Bucks on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Embiid finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds. (AP/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid was unyielding under the basket, arms extended sky high as Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to plow through the All-Star center for a bucket.

Embiid absorbed the contact and slapped the ball out of Antetokounmpo's hands, one of a bountiful of disruptive plays triggered by the big man.

Embiid used a national showcase to play like an MVP, and the Sixers pushed around a Bucks team that had the best record in the NBA.

"A lot of people have kind of forgotten who I am," Embiid said. "When I'm needed, I'm going to show up."

Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds in Philadelphia's first home Christmas game in 31 years, and the three-point happy 76ers beat Milwaukee 121-109 on Wednesday.

Tobias Harris sank five three-pointers, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each had four, and even Embiid hit three as part of Philly's franchise record-tying 21 three-pointers (on 44 attempts) in its most complete game of the season.

"I think this team is designed for the playoffs," Sixers Coach Brett Brown said. "I believe the road we have traveled so far has been a little bit erratic, at times. But I think the landing spot is exciting."

Harris and Al Horford hit three-pointers over the final 90 seconds to push back a late Bucks run, and the Sixers improved to 16-2 at home.

There was a charged atmosphere for the anticipated matchup featuring Embiid and Ben Simmons taking on Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo. Fans dressed as elves, wore ugly sweaters and held signs that said all they wanted for Christmas was a Sixers win.

They got it, with Embiid bullying the reigning MVP in Antetokounmpo on the way to the Sixers' biggest halftime lead (21 points) against the Bucks under Coach Mike Budenholzer.

"It was just one of those nights," Budenholzer said.

Embiid scored 23 points and was troublesome defensively, holding Antetokounmpo to 4-for-14 shooting in the half. The Sixers hit 11 three-pointers in the half and made the NBA-best Bucks (27-5) look like anything but Eastern Conference contenders.

"I'm not going to overvalue one game," 76ers General Manager Elton Brand said, "but it's a good barometer."

It wasn't just Embiid that flustered the Bucks. Korkmaz was knocked on his rear and buried Philly's 16th three-pointer late in the third for a 93-67 lead that had the crowd going wild. Korkmaz's shot capped a string of three-pointers on five consecutive Sixers' baskets.

Middleton scored 31 points and Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Antetokounmpo got flustered over a perceived missed call on an eye poke and was whistled for a technical in the fourth.

Antetokounmpo, who was 8 for 27 from the floor, said he briefly suffered blurred vision.

"We had to go through this today. We had to go down 30," Antetokounmpo said. "We had to have our character tested today because the only way you get better is when you face adversity. Our team is going to be better."

CELTICS 118, RAPTORS 102

TORONTO -- Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors in the first Christmas Day NBA game played in Canada.

Enes Kanter had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Celtics snapped an eight-game losing streak north of the border and became the first Atlantic Division opponent to win in Toronto in more than four years.

Boston's Gordon Hayward returned to the starting lineup after missing the past three games because of a sore left foot. He scored 14 points in 26 minutes.

Fred VanVleet scored 27 points in the Raptors' second consecutive loss, and Chris Boucher had a career-high 24.

Toronto had gone an NBA-record 34 games between home losses to division foes. The Raptors' last home loss to an Atlantic team was a 111-109 defeat to the New York Knicks on Nov. 10, 2015.

Kyle Lowry scored 14 points and Serge Ibaka had 12 for Toronto. The Raptors shot 8 for 23 from three-point range.

The Raptors jumped out to a 10-0 lead as the Celtics missed their first five shots of the game, leading to a Boston timeout with 10:03 left in the opening quarter. After the stoppage, the Celtics outscored Toronto 28-9 to lead 28-19 after one.

Brown made all five of his field goal attempts in the third, including three from long range, and scored 16 points. Boston led 88-69 through three quarters.

Sports on 12/26/2019