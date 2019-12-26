Greater doubt cast on Lincoln-tied hat

A new study has found no evidence to corroborate that a beaver-skin stovepipe hat — for years a centerpiece of Illinois’ Abraham Lincoln museum — ever actually belonged to the 16th U.S. president, according to a published report.

Among the findings spelled out in a 54-page report was that the hat, once appraised at $6.5 million, didn’t appear to be Lincoln’s size and that descendants of the original collectors weren’t aware of the claim Lincoln had owned it, WBEZ reported Tuesday, citing a copy of the study.

The 16-month study also criticized a lack of due diligence to verify any link between the hat and Lincoln before it was purchased in 2007 and went on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.