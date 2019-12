High school basketball tournament schedule

AIREDALE CLASSIC

ALMA HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Boys

Game 2 West Fork vs. Heavener, Okla., 11 a.m.

Game 4 Lavaca vs. Future School of Fort Smith, 2 p.m.

Game 6 Subiaco Academy vs. Elkins, 5 p.m.

Game 8 Alma vs. Greenland, 8 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 West Fork vs. Heavener, Okla., 9:30 a.m.

Game 3 Lavaca vs. Bauxite, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5 Ponca City, Okla. vs. Elkins, 3:30 p.m.

Game 7 Alma vs. Greenland, 6:30 p.m.

BADGER CLASSIC

BEEBE HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Boys

Game 2 Searcy vs. LR McClellan, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4 Gosnell vs. Vilonia, 2:20 p.m.

Game 6 Cabot vs. Harding Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 Beebe vs. Augusta, 8:30 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 Bryant vs. LR McClellan, 10 a.m.

Game 3 Cabot vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Game 5 Harding Academy vs. Greenbrier, 4 p.m.

Game 7Beebe vs. Benton, 7 p.m.

BILL FRYE CLASSIC

MANSFIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Boys

Game 2 Booneville vs. Mulberry-Pleasant View, 10:30 a.m.

Game 4 Vian, Okla. vs. Magazine, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6 Waldron vs. Hackett, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 Arkoma, Okla. vs. Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 Booneville vs. Mulberry-Pleasant View, 9 a.m.

Game 3 Vian, Okla. vs. Magazine, Noon

Game 5 Waldron vs. Hackett, 3 p.m.

Game 7 Arkoma, Okla. vs. Mansfield, 6 p.m.

CHEVROLET CLASSIC

HEBER SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

Today

Boys

Game 2 Southside Batesville vs. Greene Co. Tech, 12:15 p.m.

Game 4 Mayflower vs. Sheridan, 2:45 p.m.

Game 6 Batesville vs. DeWitt, 5:15 p.m.

Game 8 Heber Springs vs. Rose Bud, 7:45 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 Southside Batesville vs. Greene Co. Tech, 11 a.m.

Game 3 Mayflower vs. Sheridan, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5 Pea Ridge vs. Rose Bud, 4 p.m.

Game 7 Heber Springs vs. DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.

COKE CLASSIC

UA-FORT SMITH

Today

Boys

Game 1 Charleston vs. LR Fair, 2:30 p.m.

Game 2 LR Hall vs. Rogers Heritage, 4:10 p.m.

Game 3 FS Northside vs. Joe T. Robinson, 5:50 p.m.

Game 4 FS Southside vs. Fordyce, 7:30 p.m.

CORNERSTONE BANKHOLIDAY HOOPS

BERRYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Today

Boys

Game 2 Shiloh Christian vs. Mtn. View, 11:20 a.m.

Game 4 White Co. Central vs. Danville, 2 p.m.

Game 6 Dumas vs. Green Forest, 4:40 p.m.

Game 8 Berryville vs. Dover, 7:20 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 Viola vs. Green Forest, 10 a.m.

Game 3 Mtn. View vs. eStem, 12:40 p.m.

Game 5 Dumas vs. Dover, 3:20 p.m.

Game 7 Berryville vs. Hamburg, 6 p.m.

FAIRVIEW HOLIDAY CLASSIC

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Boys

Game 2 Nevada vs. Bearden, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4 Marion vs. El Dorado. 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 Magnolia vs. Camden Harmony Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 Camden Fairview vs. McGehee, 8:30 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 LR Christian vs. Bearden, 10 a.m.

Game 3 Emerson vs. Warren, 1 p.m.

Game 5 Magnolia vs. El Dorado, 4 p.m.

Game 7 Camden Fairview vs. Hot Springs, 7 p.m.

FIRST ARKANSAS BAIL BONDS

MOUNTAIN HOME HIGH SCHOOL

Today

Boys

Main Gym

Game 1 Clarendon vs. Flippin, 4 p.m.

Game 3 Mtn. Home vs. Hamburg, 6:40 p.m

JH Gym

Game 1 Farmington vs. Paragould, 4 p.m.

Game 3 Junction City vs. Cave City, 6:40 p.m.

Girls

Main Gym

Game 2 Farmington vs. Highland, 5:20 p.m.

Game 4 Mtn. Home vs. Junction City, 8 p.m.

JH Gym

Game 2 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Watson Chapel, 5:20 p.m.

Game 4 Rogers vs. Paragould, 8 p.m.

GOLDFISH CLASSIC

LONOKE HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Boys

Game 2 Stuttgart vs. Des Arc, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4 Bradford vs. Bald Knob, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 Carlisle vs. Pocahontas, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 Lonoke vs. Malvern, 8:30 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 Stuttgart vs. Des Arc, 10 a.m.

Game 3 Bradford vs. Bald Knob, 1 p.m.

Game 5 Carlisle vs. Pocahontas, 4 p.m.

Game 7 Lonoke vs. Malvern, 7 p.m.

HERB RUSSELLINVITATIONAL

OUACHITA HIGH SCHOOL

Today

Boys

Game 4 Woodlawn vs. Murfreesboro, 2 p.m.

Game 6 SS Bee Branch vs. Guy-Perkins, 4:40 p.m.

Game 8 Ouachita vs. Hermitage, 7:20 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 Hampton vs. Rison, 11:20 a.m.

Game 3 Woodlawn vs. Murfreesboro, 12:40 p.m.

Game 5 SS Bee Branch vs. Guy-Perkins, 3:20 p.m.

Game 7 Ouachita vs. Hermitage, 6 p.m.

HOOPS FOR HUNGER

RUSSELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Boys

Game 2 Mills vs. Greenbrier, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4 Rogers vs. Baptist Prep, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 Pottsville vs. Van Buren, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 Russellville vs. De Queen, 8:30 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 Van Buren vs. Pulaski Academy, 10 a.m.

Game 3 FS Southside vs. Danville, 1 p.m.

Game 5 Pottsville vs. De Queen, 4 p.m.

Game 7 Russellville vs. LR Central, 7 p.m.

LARRY RAY MEMORIAL

JESSIEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Satuday

Boys

Game 2 England vs. Bismarck, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4 Perryville vs. Bigelow, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 Jessieville vs. Shirley, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 Christian Ministries vs. Glen Rose, 8:30 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 Christian Ministries vs. England, 10 a.m.

Game 3 Bismarck vs. Bigelow, 1 p.m.

Game 5 Shirley vs. Perryville, 4 p.m.

Game 7 Jessieville vs. Glen Rose, 7 p.m.

LENDEL THOMAS CLASSIC

HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL

Today

Boys

Main Arena

Game 2 Western Grove vs. Forrest City, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 Harrison vs. NWA Hornets, 8:30 p.m.

LT Arena

Game 1 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Earle JV, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3 Ashdown vs. Earle, 8:30 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 West Memphis vs. Gravette, 4 p.m.

Game 3 Harrison vs. Western Grove, 7 p.m.

LT Arena

Game 2 Bentonville West vs. Earle, 7 p.m.

MUSTANG CLASSIC

CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL

Today

Boys

Game 1 Brinkley vs. Maumelle Charter, 4 p.m.

Game 2 Pea Ridge vs. Bauxite, 5:15 p.m.

Game 3 LR Catholic vs. Magnet Cove, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4 Central Ark. Christian vs. Ark. Christian Academy, 7:45 p.m.

NORTHEAST ARKANSASINVITATIONAL

ASU (JONESBORO)

Friday

Boys

Game 5 Manila vs. Jonesboro Westside, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6 Brookland vs. Nettleton, 6 p.m.

Game 7 Blytheville vs. Trumann, 7:30 p.m.

Game 8 Valley View vs. Rivercrest, 9 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 Izard County vs. Armorel, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2 Jonesboro Westside vs. Rector, Noon

Game 3 Cedar Ridge vs. Manila, 1:30 p.m.

Game 4 Tuckerman vs. Mammoth Spring, 3 p.m.

RONNIE BROGDON CLASSIC

HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL

Today

Boys

Game 1 Wynne vs. Mammoth Spring, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Arlington, Tenn. vs. Watson Chapel, 11:30 p.m.

Game 3 Star City vs. Middle College, Tenn., 1 p.m.

Game 4 Durango, Nev. vs. Trezevant, Tenn., 4 p.m.

Game 5 Pulaski Academy vs. Marianna, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 Highland vs. Calico Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Game 7 Melbourne vs. Strong-Huttig, 7 p.m.

Game 8 Raleigh Egypt, Tenn. vs. Conway, 8:30 p.m.

SPA CITY SHOOTOUT

HOT SPRINGS CONVENTION CENTER

Today

Boys

Game 2 Benton vs. Fountain Lake, 11:20 a.m.

Game 4 Sylvan Hills vs. Prescott, 2 p.m.

Game 6 Arkadelphia vs. Mountain Pine, 4:40 p.m.

Game 8 HS Lakeside vs. Warren, 7:20 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 Magnet Cove vs. Nashville, 10 a.m.

Game 3 Sylvan Hills vs. Arkadelphia, 12:40 p.m.

Game 5 Fountain Lake vs. Prescott, 3:20 p.m.

Game 7 HS Lakeside vs. Mt. St. Mary, 6 p.m.

WILDCAT CLASSIC

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE HIGH SCHOOL

Today

Boys

Main Gym

Game 2 LR Christian vs. LISA North, 4:15 p.m.

Game 4 Episcopal Collegiate vs. McCrory, 6:45 p.m.

Aux Gym

Game 3 eStem vs. Saline County Homeschool, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Game 1 Wonderview vs. Baptist Prep, 3 p.m.

Game 3 Episcopal Collegiate vs. McCrory, 5:30 p.m.

Aux Gym

Game 1 Joe T. Robinson vs. Clarendon, 4:15 p.m.

Game 3 Monticello vs. Mills, 6:45 p.m.

Other tournaments

involving state teams

ARBY'S CLASSIC

BRISTOL, TENN.

Friday

Boys

Fayetteville vs. Wise Central, Va.-Tabernacle, Bahamas winner, 4 p.m.

BEACH BALL CLASSIC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

Today

Boys

Izard County vs. St. Francis, Ga., 7 p.m.

IN-N-OUT BURGER ALLEN HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

ALLEN, TEXAS

Today

Boys

Little Rock Central vs. Cibolo Steele, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

NAPLES HOLIDAY SHOOTOUT

NAPLES, FLA.

Saturday

Girls

Fayetteville vs. Plant, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

NEOSHO HOLIDAY CLASSIC

NEOSHO, MO. HIGH SCHOOL

Today

Boys

West Memphis vs. Lafayette, Mo., 10 a.m.

Bentonville vs. Monett, Mo., 11:30 a.m.

Huntsville vs. McDonald Co., Mo. 2:30 p.m.

Bentonville West vs. Villa-Angela St. Joe, Mo., 5:30 p.m.

Morrilton vs. Craigmont, Tenn., 4 p.m.

PINK AND WHITELADY CLASSIC

DRURY UNIVERSITY (SPRINGFIELD, MO.)

Today

Girls

Fort Smith Northside vs. Mount Vernon, Mo. 6 p.m.

Melbourne vs. Buffalo, Mo., 9 p.m.

POPULAR BLUFFSHOWDOWN

POPULAR BLUFF, MO.

Today

Jonesboro vs. Texarkana, 5:30 p.m.

WEST KENTUCKYHOOPS CLASSIC

PRINCETON, KENT.

Friday

Boys

North Little Rock vs. Pinson Valley, Ala.

Saturday

North Little Rock vs. South Doyle, Tenn.

