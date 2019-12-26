• Natalie Henry-Howell, whose son Riley Howell, 21, died while protecting classmates when a gunman opened fire in a classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, said he has been honored by the production company for the Star Wars franchise in a book that credits Jedi master "Ri-Lee Howell" with collecting "many of the earliest accounts of exploration and codifications of The Force."

• Wendy Leeds, care coordinator for a marine mammal center in Laguna Beach, Calif., said a sea lion pup, now named Lords-a-Leaping, was in critical condition but was "still feisty" after it fell more than 30 feet from a footbridge onto a highway before it was rescued.

• Jennifer Morris, 60, was charged with cruelty to animals after police in Paducah, Ky., said witnesses called 911 to report that she was dragging a dog on a leash behind her car before she pulled the vehicle into a parking lot.

• Juan Barnes, a police spokesman in New Orleans, said a 4-year-old boy was found safe after his father, who was visiting relatives, had left the child in a running car, which was stolen by a teenager and abandoned about five blocks away.

• Beth Carter, whose brother Jim Crowley experienced traumatic brain injuries when his police squad car was hit by a drunken driver in 1987 in a crash that killed another officer and caused Crowley to need a wheelchair, raised funds to rent a vehicle and drive him from Texas to Chicago for his first visit home since 2003.

• Ernesto Torres, 69, a Maryland pediatrician found guilty of sexually abusing an 18-year-old patient he had been treating since she was a baby, was sentenced to a year in the Frederick County jail after a judge acquitted him on a rape charge, ruling that Torres didn't use force during the assault.

• Cynthia Wagner, director of the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Mich., said Doppsee, a 12-year-old black rhino that is part of a critically endangered species, delivered its first calf on Christmas Eve, an event Wagner said had taken years of planning.

• Cliff Mass, a meteorologist in Seattle, blamed longer winter nights, record-setting rainfall and heavy clouds last week for the city's darkest day since sunlight measurement began in 1996.

