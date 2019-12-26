Iraq activists reject choice for premier

BAGHDAD — An Iranian-backed bloc in Iraq’s parliament proposed Wednesday the governor of oil-rich southern Basra province as the country’s next prime minister, two officials said. The nomination was promptly rejected by Iraqi protesters who want an independent candidate to take over the government.

The Fatah bloc, which includes leaders associated with the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Units, supported by Iran, proposed Gov. Asaad al-Eidani for premier.

Hours after his nomination, protesters poured into the streets of several southern Iraqi provinces, including Basra and the holy Shiite cities of Karbala and Najaf. The protesters rejected al-Eidani’s nomination, saying they want an independent figure for the post.

In Karbala, shooting could be heard in the city but the cause was not immediately clear, officials said.

According to the two officials, President Barham Saleh received a memorandum from parliament which stated that the Iran-backed bloc is the largest in the house and therefore has the right to nominate the next premier. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.

Earlier Wednesday, outgoing higher Education Minister Qusay al-Suhail, who had also been rejected by protesters on the streets, withdrew his nomination for prime minister.