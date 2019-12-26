Leonard, Clippers erase 15-point deficit to beat Lakers, 111-106

LOS ANGELES -- For most of three quarters, the Lakers had them.

But on Christmas Day, on a rare day the Clippers were at full strength, the Lakers couldn't close.

The Clippers beat the Lakers, 111-106, handing the city's glamour franchise its fourth consecutive loss in a tough physical game. The Clippers (23-10) are now 2-0 against the Lakers (24-7) this season.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 35 points, while the Lakers got more than 20 points each from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma. Paul George, who missed the season-opening matchup between the teams, scored 15 points for the Clippers, with five rebounds and three assists. Clippers reserve Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points, making 8 of 12 shots.

Kuzma also missed the season opener, which was partly why the Lakers' bench got outscored 60-19 in that game. This time, the Lakers' bench production was far better than the Clippers.

It is why the Lakers led by double digits at halftime. After Davis blocked George at the rim, Kuzma made a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in the second quarter, that was part of a 14-2 run by the Lakers heading into halftime.

Defense was a big part of why the Lakers led early. JaVale McGee notched five blocks while James, Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dwight Howard each got at least one.

Just before halftime, Davis fell into the courtside seats, colliding with comedian Kevin Hart. He sat there, laughing, then James joined him, taking a seat on the diminutive Hart as well.

Their fun would end soon.

Despite a 15-point lead in the third quarter, the Clippers finished the third with the game tied at 86. The Lakers made 1 of 10 3-point attempts during that period while the Clippers made five of eight.

It was Leonard's' shooting, ultimately, that made the difference as he converted 11 of 19 shots from the field and a more impressive five of seven from three-point range.

But the Lakers still had a chance late.

James had the ball with the seconds counting down toward the end of the game, and the Clippers leading his Lakers, 109-106. He rose to shoot the ball with less than four seconds left, and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley swiped at the ball. A whistle blew that some thought might have given James three free throws, but the officials did not call a foul, and after a review it was ruled the ball went out of bounds off James.

When it ended, Clippers coach Doc Rivers clapped, Beverley screamed into the air and James scowled.

